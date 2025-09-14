Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Staying Humble Despite Heisman Trophy Hype
The Oregon Ducks snagged their first Big Ten win of the season in a 34-14 win over the Northwestern Wildcats to move to 3-0 to begin the season. In his first road start as Ducks quarterback,Dante Moore looked the part as he directed Oregon's offense to five consecutive scoring drives en route to their 20-point win over the Wildcats.
For the third consecutive game, Moore was relieved in the second half as the Ducks entered their second and third stringers into the game. He completed 16 of 20 pass attempts for 178 yards and a touchdown, but also tossed his first interception of the season.
After the game, Moore was interviewed by Fox's Big Noon Kickoff crew, and former Alabama running back Mark Ingram asked if Moore would make the Heisman Trophy pose, but the Ducks quarterback declined saying he was too humble to do so.
Ducks' Offense Flying High After Slow Start
The Ducks opened the game with a punt on their first offensive drive. It was the first time this season that Oregon did not score on their opening drive. Moore chalked it up to first road game jitters.
"First away game...It's just us vs. us like always, but playing in a different environment (with) thunder and lighting...wind and just a lot of things going on. But overall we came out with the win," Moore said. "It wasn't the best look, but we're going back to the doctor, we're going to learn. We're going to better our mistakes and that's the biggest thing we're learning."
Following their opening drive, Moore and the Ducks' offense went down and scored on five consecutive possessions, which included four touchdown drives.
The Vet Leading The Way For Oregon's Wide Receivers
Moore praised the Ducks' leading receiver, Malik Benson. The Florida State transfer finished with four catches for 62 yards. In the wake of Evan Stewart's potenially season-ending injury during the offseason, Benson has stepped up and filled in admirably. His season totals are seven catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns.
"He's a vet. Going the JUCO route, going to Alabama, going to FSU and coming here. I love him to death. We're not blood, but I call him my brother. It's something deeper than the football side. The way we hang out, the way we just connect with each other," Moore said. "Overall, he's done a great job. He's super quick and can make plays with the ball in his hand."
Moore On His Interception
In his last drive of the game at the beginning of the fourth quarter, Moore had the Ducks' offense inside Northwestern territory, but threw a pick, ending his day and Oregon's drive. Moore was honest about what happened on the play.
“Wind got under it. The corner did his job, and he ran with speed. That's a great Mike linebacker to have, Mac (Uihlein). He does a great job getting in that coverage. So overall, it’s a play that happens and I just gotta flush it and come back next week and hit the ground going," Moore said.