Oregon Ducks, Oklahoma State FPI Prediction: Another Blowout in Autzen Stadium?

The Oregon Ducks will play their second game of the season against the visiting Oklahoma State Cowboys. Oregon is coming off of a convincing Week One win over the Montana State Bobcats. Will Coach Dan Lanning's Ducks beat Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State?

Cory Pappas

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads his team during the entry walk as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads his team during the entry walk as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks will host the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Week Two of the college football season at Autzen Stadium. Coach Dan Lanning will look to guide his team to a 2-0 start.  

Kickoff for this game is scheduled for Saturday, Sep. 6 at 12:30 p.m. PT. It will be broadcast on FS1.

Oregon vs. Oklahoma State Preview, FPI Prediction

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning yells to the officials as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Ducks a 93.3 percent chance to beat Oklahoma State. 

Both teams are 1-0 and coming off big wins in their opening game. Oregon beat the Montana State Bobcats 59-13 while Oklahoma State took down the UT Martin Skyhawks 27-7.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore got his first start with the Ducks against the Bobcats and went 18/23 passing for 213 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. For Oklahoma State, they will start freshman Zane Flores. Flores came in for the injured Hauss Henry during their win over UT Martin. 

Oregon has won 16 straight games at Autzen Stadium, which is the third longest home win streak in the country behind the Washington Huskies and Georgia Bulldogs. The Ducks are coming off a 13-win season where they won the Big Ten championship before falling in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff. 

The Oklahoma State Cowboys had a disastrous 2024 season. They went 3-9 with an 0-9 mark in Big 12 conference play. It is the 21st season with Coach Mike Gundy at the helm for the Cowboys. 

Oregon vs. Oklahoma State Odds

Oklahoma State Head coach Mike Gundy walks on the field before an NCAA football game between Oklahoma State (OSU) and UT Martin in Stillwater, Okla., on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks are a 28.5 point home favorite over Oklahoma State according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is currently at 57.5 points. 

The Ducks easily covered in their last game against Montana State. Oregon entered that contest as a 27.5 points favorite and won by 46 points. 

Oregon vs. Oklahoma State Score Predictions

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the first half against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oklahoma State has lost their last nine games against power four conference teams dating back to last season. This is the hardest game out of all of them. On the road against the No. 6 ranked team in the country that hasn’t lost a game at Autzen Stadium since 2022 is a tall task. 

Add in the fact that Oklahoma State will be having a freshman quarterback making his first start, the odds are even less in their favor. 

The Ducks should roll the Cowboys to improve to 2-0. Oregon steamrolls out to a big lead in the first half and finishes off the win and covers in the second half. 

Oregon 45, Oklahoma State 14

