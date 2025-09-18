Ducks Digest

Oregon State Legacy Recruit Visiting Oregon Ducks, Autzen Stadium for Rivalry Matchup

2027 running back Landen Williams-Callis will be in Eugene on Sept. 20 when the Oregon Ducks host their in-state rival, the Oregon State Beavers. Williams-Callis is related to Jacquizz and James Rodgers, who played for the Beavers in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Richmond Randle's Landen Williams-Callis is awarded offensive MVP after the Class 5A, Division II State Championship game on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Richmond Randle's Landen Williams-Callis is awarded offensive MVP after the Class 5A, Division II State Championship game on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. / Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Four-star running back Landen Williams-Callis from Randle in Richmond, Texas, was offered by the Oregon Ducks back in 2023, but he has deep family connections with the Oregon State Beavers.

He's cousins with former running back Jacquizz Rodgers (2009 Second Team All-American, 2008 Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year) and wide receiverJames Rodgers (2009 Second Team All-American). Under coach Mike Riley, the pair won the Sun Bowl against the Pittsburgh Panthers in 2008, 3-0.

Oregon State Beavers running back Jacquizz Rodgers (1) rushes against the Washington State Cougars at Reser Stadium.
Nov 13, 2010; Corvalis, OR, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Jacquizz Rodgers (1) rushes against the Washington State Cougars at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer-Imagn Images / Craig Mitchelldyer-Imagn Images

Williams-Callis will be in attendance for the rivalry matchup between the Beavers and Ducks at Autzen Stadium in Eugene on Saturday, Sept. 20.

He ranks as the No. 41 overall recruit and the No. 4 running back in the 2027 class, according to Rivals. The nearby Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners, and Alabama Crimson Tide out of the SEC are just some of the top competitors recruiting the highly-touted prospect. He holds well over 50 Division I college football offers.

At 5-7 and 180 pounds, Williams-Callis has put together an astonishing 4,049 rushing yards and 66 rushing touchdowns, plus 462 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns in his first two high school seasons with Randle. He won the Texas 5A Division II state championship on his way to being named the offensive MVP.

He also competes in track and field, where he ran impressive times of 10.65 in the 100-meter dash and 22.25 in the 200-meter dash during his sophomore season.

Richmond Randle's Landen Williams-Callis (1) breaks a tackle by South Oak Cliff's Rickey Giles (29)
Richmond Randle's Landen Williams-Callis (1) breaks a tackle by South Oak Cliff's Rickey Giles (29) during the Class 5A, Division II State Championship game on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. / Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tradarian Ball is Oregon's lone 2026 running back commit

Rivals' Keegan Pope recently named Oregon as having one of the incoming 2026 backfields led by four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver and four-star running back Tradarian Ball.

Another running back from Texas, Ball is ranked at No. 14 for his position in the 2026 class (per Rivals). While standing just 5-9 and weighing in at 170 pounds, he has put together 2,741 rushing yards and 37 touchdowns on 362 carries in 35 career games played during his first three years as a Texas high school standout in Texarkana.

Ball also grabbed 1,638 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns on 79 catches during that span. His primary recruiter from the Ducks was running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples.

Oregon running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples works with the team during the Ducks' fall camp
Oregon running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples works with the team during the Ducks’ fall camp Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon's updated 2025 national title odds

In the College Football Playoff title odds from BetMGM, coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are predicted to repeat as national champions at +550. The next two best odds are tied at +600 with the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Georgia Bulldogs.

According to FanDuel, three Big Ten Conference programs are the top favorites to win it all, with No. 1 Ohio State (+550) once again followed by Penn State and Oregon tied at +650.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

