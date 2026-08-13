Dan Lanning Names Young Defensive Lineman Standing Out During Fall Camp

The Oregon Ducks defensive line is on the ledge of an overhaul after the 2026 season. Sure, the current defensive trenches is stacked with talent including returning seniors A'Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander alongside North Carolina junior transfer D'Antre Robinson, Howard senior transfer Derrick Brown Jr., and ULM senior transfer Jerome Simmons, but each of these athletes are close to the end of their college careers.

That's where the six underclassmen on the defensive line come in, learning from the veterans to carry on Oregon's ability to penetrate offensive fronts in the coming years while developing their physicality through strength and conditioning. According to coach Dan Lanning, a certain underclassman shows some real promise.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) rushes the ball as Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'mauri Washington (52) gives chase Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Matthew Johnson Obsesses Over Conditioning Details

During Tuesday's fall camp media availability, Lanning was asked about incoming sophomore Matthew Johnson and how the once four-star high school prospect out of Concord, California is progressing after his freshman 2025 year at Oregon.

"We talk on our team about being obsessed, and Matt's a guy that's been obsessed with getting better," Lanning said. "He's worked himself into a role where he's going to play a lot of significant snaps for us because of what he's done, the work that he's put in, the strength that he's gained, the weight that he's put on and his intentionality with the way he does the drill work."

Lanning also praised strength and conditioning coach Wilson Love for his work with the Ducks throughout the off season. Apparently, Johnson is one of the many athletes seeing the benefits of focusing on physicality fundamentals.

In a defensive line room with presumed starters Alexander clocking in at 6-3, 302 pounds on ESPN and Washington posting on his Instagram story an 855-pound squat just two weeks ago, Johnson's reported dedication in the weight room feels necessary to be able to stand alongside the veteran talent at Oregon.

Oregon strength and conditioning coach Wilson Love leads stretches during practice with the Oregon Ducks Thursday, April 4, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Matthew Johnson's On-Field Presence

During the 2025 season, Johnson appeared in seven games as a true freshman with seven of those match-ups happening during the Ducks' College Football Playoff run. During the first three games of the 2025 season, Johnson made three of his four total tackles on the season, a number acquired through 56 snaps.

Granted, one can argue that Johnson facing teams like Montana State, Oklahoma State, James Madison, and even arguable to Orange Bowl state of Texas Tech isn't the biggest test for the young lineman.

However, Johnson also lined up against the Indiana Hoosiers during the playoff quarterfinal Peach Bowl, and whatever he gleaned during his freshman season from last years' defensive line unit elders is translating in practices according to Lanning.

"He's disruptive. He's hard to block. He's powerful. He's a guy that's given everything that he needed to put himself in position to play. If he continues to push, he can be a really dynamic player for this defense," Lanning said.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5), wide receiver Malik Benson (4), defensive back Brandon Finney (4) and defensive lineman Bear Alexander (1) celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matthew Johnson A Future Starter?

That's a question Johnson will answer on the field in time. Throughout his praise for Johnson, Lanning also laid out the requirements, as the Ducks crew challenges their underclassmen to find their role in the future of the trenches.

"Well, in the run game, you've got to be able to anchor and you've got to be able to handle 320-pound offensive linemen pushing on you. Sometimes that's a double team," Lanning added. "A guy that can stay in that gap and control it, and then be able to split that gap and make a play, is a guy that can make an impact for us. Matt's proven he can do that."

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