Oregon Ducks and Purdue Boilermakers Odds, Prediction: Big Favorites, Upset Alert?
The No. 2 Oregon Ducks will be on the road against the Purdue Boilermakers on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. PST on FOX.
It has been a tale of two different seasons for these teams.
Oregon is off to a 6-0 start, fresh off the biggest home win in program history over the Ohio State Buckeyes, and is ranked No. 2 in the country.
On the other hand, Purdue is 1-5 and still seeking their first win in Big Ten play. They have lost five straight games after their Week 1 win over Indiana State.
Oregon vs. Purdue Odds
The Oregon Ducks are huge road favorites over the Purdue Boilermakers. The Ducks are 29-point favorites. and the over-under is set at 60 points.
The Ducks are no strangers to being big favorites this season. Coming into the season with 3rd best odds to win the national championship at +700, the Vegas bookmakers have looked at Oregon favorably.
Since their opening two games against the Idaho Vandals and Boise State Broncos, Oregon has been very impressive. The Ducks blew out Oregon State, UCLA, and Michigan State. In their 32-31 win over Ohio State, the Ducks were slight underdogs for the first time all year but pulled off the upset at Autzen Stadium.
Purdue has been an underdog in every game this season outside of their opening game against Indiana State. They covered as an underdog for the first time in their last game at Illinois.
Oregon vs. Purdue Preview
ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Ducks a 95 percent chance to win against Purdue.
This is about the number to be expected, considering how vast the difference is between these two teams. What gives Oregon such a big edge in the FPI’s eyes?
Oregon has the better talent across the board and have proven they are one of the best teams in college football. Purdue is 1-5 and trying to find an identity.
The small glimmer of hope for Purdue is, since they parted ways with their offensive coordinator and started quarterback Ryan Browne, they have looked like a different team. They showed drastic improvement in their last game, losing in overtime 50-49 to Illinois.
Oregon and Purdue have played three times before, with Oregon winning the most recent matchup in 2009. Oregon leads the series 2-1.
Oregon vs. Purdue Prediction
It is hard to see a path for the Boilermakers to win outright, but the limited film on their new-look offense can cause the Ducks some trouble. The short week and road trip off a massive win may throw another wrench in for the Ducks, but they should still be able to win this game comfortably.
Oregon wins this one fairly easily, but Purdue will put together some drives and make the Ducks turn it up a notch. Oregon improves to 7-0 but Purdue covers.
Oregon 45, Purdue 23
