Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Turns Heads With Performance Against Oregon State

The Oregon Ducks dominated once again at Autzen Stadium in their week four win over Oregon State. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore was impressive once again, tossing four touchdowns in the Ducks win over their in-state rivals.

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) walks off the field after the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium.
Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) walks off the field after the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks defeated the Oregon State Beavers 41-7 in the last rendition of the rivalry until 2027, when the game returns to Autzen Stadium.

The Ducks took a page out of their own playbook in last year's non-conference games by getting out to an oddly slow start. The Ducks and Beavers were tied at the end of the first quarter before my MVP of the game, Ducks quarterback Dante Moore, got into a rhythm.

Moore Caps Off Impressive Performance With Four Touchdowns

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Moore had another excellent week, completing 21 of 31 passes for 305 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. Moore spread the football around, completing passes to eight different Ducks in the course of their fourth win in a row for their 2025 season.

Moore also had one of his best days on the ground in quarterback scrambles and designed quarterback runs. Moore managed seven carries for 53 yards. The “Moore to Moore” connection between Dante Moore and Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore has flourished through Oregon’s first four games. Moore found Moore three times for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Moore Connects With Malik Benson On Beautiful Throw

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s possible that Moore’s best throw came on a play that wasn't a touchdown last night. With 7:04 left in the second quarter, Moore dropped back and connected with Malik Benson for 32 yards, dropping in a ball on his right shoulder where only Benson could catch it.

Moore through four games is 50 of 64 on attempts with 657 yards. Moore has thrown for 11 touchdowns while only surrendering one interception through four games. Moore’s name has been named by Fanduel as one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy with +1300 odds.

Moore is tied in third place for best odds to win the Heisman Trophy with Miami quarterback Carson Beck. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is in the lead with +800 odds, while Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer is in second with +900 odds.

Moore praised Ducks coach Dan Lanning and Nike CEO Phil Knight in his postgame comments after the win over Oregon State.

“Were playing for Phil, and we thank this community so much, you know we love Eugene, we love the state of Oregon. Every week, coach Lanning pushes us at practice. Practice has to look a certain way, and if it doesn't look a certain way, he restarts practice all over again. So were gonna push ourselves, and we're gonna recover," said Moore.

Phil Knight & family / Net worth $40.9 billion / Annie Rice / USA TODAY NETWORK

Moore will face arguably his toughest test as a quarterback in week five when the Ducks go on the road to Happy Valley to play Penn State. When Lanning was asked when the Ducks would flip the switch to Penn State. Lanning had a simple response.

“The switch is already flipped.”

