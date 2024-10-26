Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Earns MVP in Win Vs. Illinois: 'Chasing Wins'
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks dismantled the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini in Autzen Stadium on Saturday, winning by a final score of 38-9. The Ducks scored first and never looked back. While the Oregon defense certainly made a strong case for the game's MVP after holding Illinois to nine points, quarterback Dillon Gabriel was the best player on the field.
In the first half alone, Gabriel threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns, and he rushed for another score. He finished the game with 292 passing yards and the four total touchdowns. After the game, he spoke with CBS sideline reporter Jenny Dell about spreading the wealth across the playmakers on the Oregon offense.
“It’s beautiful, that’s the way it should be," said Gabriel. "I’m proud of everyone, and we got a lot of guys when they get the ball in their hands, they can do great things. So, proud of them and excited for them.”
Gabriel connected with wide receiver Tez Johnson six times for 102 yards. Johnson's longest reception of the game was his 31-yard touchdown. Gabriel found Johnson over the middle, and the elite wide receiver ran for 20 yards after the catch before diving into the corner of the end zone.
The Oregon offense was without tight end Terrance Ferguson for the second straight week after the veteran pass catcher had his appendix removed. Despite the lack of one his most reliable targets, Gabriel still completed 18 of 26 passes.
Wide receiver Justius Lowe and tight end Patrick Herbert stepped up in Ferguson's absence. Lowe caught Gabriel's second touchdown of the game on a deep ball over the middle for a 34-yard score. Low caught two passes from Gabriel for 51 yards, and Herbert finished with two receptions for 48 yards.
Gabriel was pulled with eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter as the Ducks led 38-9. Redshirt freshman quarterback Austin Novosad came in to replace him as Oregon seems to be preserving backup quarterback Dante Moore's redshirt.
With his performance, Gabriel rose to No. 2 on the NCAA leaderboard for all-time passing yards and touchdowns. His 17,088 career passing yards are behind only Case Keenum, who threw for 19,217. However, Gabriel said that he wasn't concerned with the individual rewards after the game.
“Just not a big individual accolades guy. I’m chasing wins. You know, I think that’s the most important thing. I got a bunch of guys that put a lot of time and effort into it. I mean, I’m blessed to be a part of it," said Gabriel.
While Gabriel looked like the best player on the field on Saturday, the Oregon defense certainly impressed. Ducks defensive backs Tysheem Johnson and Sione Laulea intercepted Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer. The Oregon defense also totaled three sacks.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning will celebrate the win, but preparation for Michigan begins soon.
