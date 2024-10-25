OFFICIAL Oregon Ducks, Illinois Official Injury Report: Terrance Ferguson, Jordan Burch Out
EUGENE- The No. 1 Oregon Ducks and No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini face off Saturday, Oct. 26, at Autzen Stadium. Although both teams have had success this season, ranking in the top 20, these programs are also dealing with uncertainty around key players. Per Big Ten Conference rules, official player availability reports were released two hours before kickoff. Here's a projected look at the potential injuries on both sides:
Oregon
OUT
1 Jordan Burch
2 Gary Bryant Jr.
3 TerranceFerguson
6 Jahlil Florence
14 Khamari Terrell
17 Kyler Kasper
77 Matthew Bedford
93 My’Keil Gardner
QUESTIONABLE
74 DaveIuli
Illinois
OUT
3 Kaden Feagin (Season)
4 Daniel Brown
56 Magnus Møller
QUESTIONABLE
None
Oregon offensive guard Matthew Bedford has only played a few snaps this season, and his first action coming briefly in Week 3 against Oregon State. Bedford (left knee) was expected to be a starter this season. Wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr., a 12-game starter last season, has yet to make his season debut after an extended absence from practice due to an undisclosed injury. He returned to practice ahead of the Purdue game, but will not return to game action against Illinois.
Defensive end Jordan Burch, a key player on Oregon’s defense, injured his knee in practice leading up to the Ohio State game and has missed the last two games. His return would significantly bolster the Ducks' defensive depth, but he will be sidelined for at least one more week.
The Ducks are also awaiting the return of tight end Terrance Ferguson, who underwent an appendectomy and was unavailable against Purdue. Ferguson, a pivotal figure in Oregon’s offensive scheme, provides valuable versatility that will be unavailable to the Ducks.
Some Ducks have a longer path to recovery, including freshman defensive back Dakoda Fields, who has been out with a knee injury since late August with no timetable set for his return. Cornerback Jahlil Florence, a nine-game starter last season, is still recovering from a knee injury sustained in November 2023. While Florence has returned to practice, he has been officially listed as out for each game so far this season.
“Once Jahlil is ready, we’ll be able to utilize him,” said head coach Dan Lanning during Oregon’s bye week in September. “But right now, he’s not at that point yet.”
Defensive lineman My’Keil Gardner, who was expected to play a key role this season, remains out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury.
“We’re anxious to get him back, but it won’t be something that happens overnight,” Lanning said in the days before the season opener against Idaho.
The Ducks are likely to remain without redshirt sophomore defensive back Zach Grisham, who hasn’t played since the Boise State game and has been listed as out in each of the last four games.
Although not injured, wide receiver Traeshon Holden, who was ejected during the Ohio State game and did not play against Purdue, will be available this Saturday, with Lanning confirming his return to the lineup.
Dave Iuli, an offensive lineman who has been sidelined since spring with a foot injury, has returned to practice, though it’s not yet clear if he’ll be ready for Illinois. Another possible absence for the Ducks is wide receiver Kyler Kasper, who has missed the last three games with an undisclosed injury. Lanning suggested this week that Kasper’s return this season is uncertain.
“I don’t know the timeline right now. It might be hard to see him back this year, but I won’t put limitations on him and his ability to get back,” said Lanning.
Finally, junior defensive back Khamari Terrell, who was listed as out for the Purdue game, is another Oregon player to monitor ahead of Saturday.
Illinois, meanwhile, has significant injuries of its own. Outside linebacker Daniel Brown, running back Kaden Feagin, and offensive lineman Magnus Moller were all out in last week’s matchup against Purdue. Feagin, the Illini’s leading rusher through the first five games with 306 yards and three touchdowns, suffered a hyperextended leg in practice on Oct. 8.
Illinois coach Bret Bielema expects Feagin “to be out for a little bit,” though there’s no final word yet on his availability for Saturday. Illinois will also be without wide receiver Ashton Hollins, who has been ruled out for the season.
Both teams’ official injury reports will not be available until Saturday morning.
