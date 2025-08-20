Oregon Ducks' Austin Novosad Asked If He Should Be Starting Quarterback
Oregon Ducks quarterback Austin Novosad spoke to the media following practice this week. Novosad is in a quarterback battle with Dante Moore for the starting job. He was asked if he believes he has done enough in training camp to win the starting job.
Does Austin Novosad Deserve Starting Quarterback Job?
Austin Novosad is entering his third season as quarterback in Eugene for coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks. He was asked by reporters if he thinks he has done enough to be Oregon’s starting quarterback when they kick off their season against the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday, Aug. 30 at Autzen Stadium.
“Yeah, I mean, I think I’ve gone out there and executed the offense and done the best I can,” Novosad said. “I feel confident. Yes, sir.”
Signs are pointing towards Oregon rolling with Dante Moore to be their starting quarterback this season. Moore was a five-star recruit out of high school before signing with the UCLA Bruins in their 2023 recruiting class.
Moore started a majority of UCLA’s games as a freshman that season. In the following offseason, he entered the portal and transferred to the Oregon Ducks. Both Moore and Novosad sat behind Dillon Gabriel last season, who helped lead the Ducks to a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff appearance. Oregon was eliminated in the quarterfinals by the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Moore saw limited action last season behind Gabriel, appearing in five games and going 7/8 passing for 49 yards without either a touchdown or interception.
Gabriel was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Gabriel is in his own quarterback battle with the Browns along with Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco, and Kenny Pickett.
Novosad’s Best Opportunity to Start
2025 is a much greater opportunity to start for Austin Novosad compared to the past two seasons. In 2023 and 2024, there was a veteran quarterback with years of experience ahead of him; Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel.
Dante Moore has yet to start a game at Oregon and hasn’t started a game in college since his days at UCLA. Him and Novosad are each entering their third collegiate seasons. Even if Novosad doesn’t get the Week One start, there is a much greater chance for him to start later in the season compared to years past.
Novosad was asked about what it has been like during this season’s quarterback competition and how he is going about it.
Just doing your job and executing the offense. Making the guys around you better,” Novosad said. “Helping them out when it’s needed. Then scoring points for you team.”
To this point in Novosad's career at Oregon, he has appeared in six games. He has gone 11/13 passing for 59 yards with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.