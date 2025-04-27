Oregon Ducks Quarterbacks Biggest Winners From 2025 NFL Draft
There are a lot of winners during the 2025 NFL Draft.
Teams, players, and coaches have all come out with some slight victories in some form or another. One group of players that have arguably benefitted the most from draft weekend is former Oregon Ducks' quarterbacks.
One of the top quarterback prospects coming into the draft, former Oregon signal caller Dillon Gabriel accomplished a lot in his single season with the Ducks. Gabriel showcased enough during his senior season to be selected in the third round by the Cleveland Browns, becoming the fifth quarterback selected.
Coming into Day 3, Gabriel was considered to be one of the biggest winners of the draft because he went well above his projected range. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com had Gabriel projected as a round 4-5 guy. Instead, the Browns took him in the back end of the third round. Gabriel also landed at a spot where he could realistically compete for the starting gig.
However, the perception surrounding the pick changed heavily when the Browns selected Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round. It will be interesting to see how Gabriel fares during Cleveland's quarterback experiment this offseason.
The Los Angeles Chargers had nine picks in this year's draft and spent four of them on offensive weapons for quarterback Justin Herbert. Los Angeles spent the No. 22 pick of the first round on North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton.
After a season where they failed to register a 1,000 rusher, the Chargers drafted one of the top running backs in the draft and add a true lead back in Hampton. The lack of a run game hurt Herbert and Los Angeles' passing game, but with the addition of Hampton should open up their pass attack significantly more.
In addition to Hampton, the Chargers drafted Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris in the second round. Harris will potentially challenge Mike Williams for a starting spot. In addition to Harris, the Chargers added Auburn's KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the fifth round. Lambert-Smith also figures to compete for a starting spot during fall camp.
Herbert wasn't the only former Oregon quarterback to get reinforcements from the draft. Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix broke out onto the scene last year as a rookie and now the Broncos' front office are surrounding their franchise quarterback with weapons.
Denver spent their second round pick on UCF running back RJ Harvey, who is expected to be the No. 1 running back. Harvey can do it all and will be a valuable asset in the backfield for Nix and the Broncos.
In the third round, Denver selected Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant, who is one of the best vertical threats wide receivers in college football this past season. Bryant has a chance to learn from Cortland Sutton, who is entering his final year in his contract.