Former Oregon Ducks Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel Massive Impact On Current Quarterbacks

Oregon Ducks quarterback Austin Novosad opens up about being a back-up for former Duck quarterbacks Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel as well as how he's preparing for the upcoming season.

Ally Osborne

Oregon Green Team running back Jayden Limar, takes the ball from quarterback Austin Novosad during the Oregn Spring game at Autzen Stadium Saturday, April 27, 2024.
Oregon Green Team running back Jayden Limar, takes the ball from quarterback Austin Novosad during the Oregn Spring game at Autzen Stadium Saturday, April 27, 2024. / Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
A Texas athlete, finding his way in Eugene, Oregon: Oregon Ducks quarterback Austin Novosad has been privy to quite a bit of quarterback knowledge with the Oregon Ducks. As a freshman, Novosad learned under now Denver Bronco rookie sensation Bo Nix. Then a mentee of NCAA record-breaking Dillon Gabriel, Novosad has picked up quite a few tips in his previous two seasons.

In an interview with Oregon legends and Ducks of a Feather Podcast hosts Kenjon Barner and Jonathan Stewart, the redshirt sophomore spoke candidly on what he's learned from Nix and Gabriel.

"Yea I mean I always told people it was the best two years for me just because the experience really helps," Novosad said. "I think the biggest thing that I learned was just their preparation. Like, each of them played the game completely different but their preparation was very similar like the way that they broke down a defense before the week and you can see how detailed and ready they were for the game."

Oregon quarterback Austin Novosad throws as other quarterbacks watch during practice with the Oregon Ducks Saturday, April 6,
Oregon quarterback Austin Novosad throws as other quarterbacks watch during practice with the Oregon Ducks Saturday, April 6, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

"There was never a doubt that we were worried about certain things going into a game because they had been through every situation, they knew exactly what we were doing. So I think the level of confidence that we went into every game with - those two at quarterback was just awesome to watch and to learn and take notes of how they did it," Novosad added.

According to Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein during a spring practice media availability, Novosad spent some time during spring break learning more from Nix.

Last season with the Ducks, Novosad played in three games and 16 total offensive snaps. His most notable appearance was during Oregon's contest against Illinois, where Novosad went 2-2 in pass completions with 7 gained yards.

Novosad also impressed during the 2024 spring game, going 11-19 in the passing game for 143 yards and one interception. During that same showcase, Gabriel went 14-21 with 163 yards and two touchdowns, and redshirt sophomore UCLA transfer Dante Moore threw 11-16 with 87 yards.

Oregon quarterback Austin Novosad takes a snap during spring practice with the Ducks in Eugene, Ore. Thursday, April, 13, 202
Oregon quarterback Austin Novosad takes a snap during spring practice with the Ducks in Eugene, Ore. Thursday, April, 13, 2023. Sports Oregon Spring Practice / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Now, Novosad is competing for the starting quarterback job against Moore. According to Oregon coach Dan Lanning, starting positions have yet to be decided. He elaborated about the decision during his first press conference of spring practice.

"It's a competition at every single position on the field for us," Lanning said. "Competition is what makes us better. I'm excited to see those guys grow and they've done a good job. We've added some wrinkles this offseason that are a little bit different and they've done a good job absorbing that and executing it."

Aug 31, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Austin Novosad (16) warms up before the game against the Idaho Va
Aug 31, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Austin Novosad (16) warms up before the game against the Idaho Vandals at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

With Novosad putting in the work this off-season, he's looking to bring some competition for Moore in the starting quarterback battle. He opened up to the Ducks of a Feather Podcast about how he's studying film to prepare for his starter "audition" during spring practice and fall camp.

"Kind of throughout the week we'll break it down and, you know, just normal down and third downs and you know earlier in the week we'll kind of just watch games and kind of get a feel for them and you narrow it down as the week goes on and get specific but that's how we kind of do it," Novosad said.

A born and raised Oregonian, Ally was raised going up and down the steps of Autzen Stadium. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021. She currently works at KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon where she hosts the lifestyle program "Everyday Northwest" and reports for the KOIN Sports team. She's also a graphic designer in her free time, with several of her works created for Oregon athletes.

