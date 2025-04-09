Former Oregon Ducks Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel Massive Impact On Current Quarterbacks
A Texas athlete, finding his way in Eugene, Oregon: Oregon Ducks quarterback Austin Novosad has been privy to quite a bit of quarterback knowledge with the Oregon Ducks. As a freshman, Novosad learned under now Denver Bronco rookie sensation Bo Nix. Then a mentee of NCAA record-breaking Dillon Gabriel, Novosad has picked up quite a few tips in his previous two seasons.
In an interview with Oregon legends and Ducks of a Feather Podcast hosts Kenjon Barner and Jonathan Stewart, the redshirt sophomore spoke candidly on what he's learned from Nix and Gabriel.
"Yea I mean I always told people it was the best two years for me just because the experience really helps," Novosad said. "I think the biggest thing that I learned was just their preparation. Like, each of them played the game completely different but their preparation was very similar like the way that they broke down a defense before the week and you can see how detailed and ready they were for the game."
"There was never a doubt that we were worried about certain things going into a game because they had been through every situation, they knew exactly what we were doing. So I think the level of confidence that we went into every game with - those two at quarterback was just awesome to watch and to learn and take notes of how they did it," Novosad added.
According to Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein during a spring practice media availability, Novosad spent some time during spring break learning more from Nix.
Last season with the Ducks, Novosad played in three games and 16 total offensive snaps. His most notable appearance was during Oregon's contest against Illinois, where Novosad went 2-2 in pass completions with 7 gained yards.
Novosad also impressed during the 2024 spring game, going 11-19 in the passing game for 143 yards and one interception. During that same showcase, Gabriel went 14-21 with 163 yards and two touchdowns, and redshirt sophomore UCLA transfer Dante Moore threw 11-16 with 87 yards.
MORE: Oregon Ducks ‘Humongous’ Transfer Jamari Johnson Standing Out In Spring Football
MORE: Marcus Mariota Visits Eugene, Meets Oregon Ducks' Elite Running Back Recruit Tradarian Ball
MORE: Oregon Ducks Heated Receiver Competition: Evan Stewart, Malik Benson, Dakorien Moore
Now, Novosad is competing for the starting quarterback job against Moore. According to Oregon coach Dan Lanning, starting positions have yet to be decided. He elaborated about the decision during his first press conference of spring practice.
"It's a competition at every single position on the field for us," Lanning said. "Competition is what makes us better. I'm excited to see those guys grow and they've done a good job. We've added some wrinkles this offseason that are a little bit different and they've done a good job absorbing that and executing it."
With Novosad putting in the work this off-season, he's looking to bring some competition for Moore in the starting quarterback battle. He opened up to the Ducks of a Feather Podcast about how he's studying film to prepare for his starter "audition" during spring practice and fall camp.
"Kind of throughout the week we'll break it down and, you know, just normal down and third downs and you know earlier in the week we'll kind of just watch games and kind of get a feel for them and you narrow it down as the week goes on and get specific but that's how we kind of do it," Novosad said.