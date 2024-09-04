Oregon Ducks Receiver Traeshon Holden: 'Nobody Can Guard Me'
EUGENE - Oregon Ducks wide receiver Traeshon Holden is eager to improve upon last week as the Ducks face the Boise State Broncos in week two of the 2024 college football season. Holden entered the 2024 season with high expectations for himself - he expressed ahead of the season that he wants to prove himself as one of the best wide receivers in the nation and the best player on Oregon’s Roster.
“I feel like I am,” said Holden when asked who he thought was the best player on the team ahead of the 2024 season.
It is not only Holden’s confidence that sets him apart from other colligate athletes but his athletic ability and leadership help bolster the Duck’s highly rated receiver corps. Wednesday, Holden discussed what he wants to see from the team as a whole going into Saturday’s game against the Boise State Broncos, a team the program has never beaten.
“Ain’t beat me,” said Holden of Oregon’s 0-3 all-time record against the Broncos. “Coach Lanning wasn't here when they won.”
Here are some key quotes from Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden ahead of Oregon’s game against Boise State.
Holden on last Saturday’s game against Idaho:
"Our mindset was probably the main thing, just going to that game. We already think we had the win. We can't go into games like that."
Holden on the team’s mentality:
“It don't matter about who we play, at the end of the day, it's us vs us, and it all depends on what we want to put on film. Like, if we say we the best offense in the country, we got to show that every week, no matter who we play.”
Holden on finding success against Boise State:
"Mindset. My preparation for games is always going to be the same, like, how I prepare, but as a whole, I feel like we just got to lock in and really focus up.”
Holden on the Key to finding the end zone:
“Really just explosive plays. Like we just got to break tackles. When you get the ball make it happen.”
Holden on his consistency despite offensive changes in his career:
“I feel like me being an older player, being in a few different systems-change either is good or bad, you're gonna have to do it l no matter what, who the coach is, like, whatever he calling, you're gonna have to go in there and run it.”
Holden on himself as a player:
“I be me. Everybody know, when I walk on the field I become straight business.”
Holden on Boise State’s Defense:
“They play man, and that's what I like. Nobody can guard me.”
