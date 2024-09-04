Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Asks Team For Extra Effort Vs. Boise State

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning spoke to reporters after practice on Wednesday, preparing to face a talented Boise State Broncos team for the second game of the Ducks' 2024 season.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks to his players as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning spoke to the media after practice on Wednesday as the team prepares to host the Boise State Broncos. Turning the page after a 10-point win over the Idaho Vandals in week one, Lanning and the Ducks know that they need to improve before Saturday’s matchup.

Led by quarterback Dillon Gabriel, the Ducks offense looks to rebound after a disappointing performance against the Vandals, gaining 487 total yards for 24 points. When asked about Boise State’s defense, Lanning complimented the Broncos and their ability to make life difficult on quarterbacks.  

“It’s exotic. They do a lot of different things,” said Lanning. “It makes it tough because the different units they use and how much they move around. They do a really good job of mixing up coverages and changing things, so it’s a tough one to prepare for.”

After the Ducks’ win in week one, Lanning noted the lack of explosive plays from the offense. Feeling the loss of quarterback Bo Nix and wide receiver Troy Franklin to the Denver Broncos, Lanning puts the responsibility on the entire offensive group.

“How, as a unit do we create explosives? And that’s again, being connected at the end of plays. You have to take what the defense gives you at times, but can we go find somebody to block when the ball’s thrown? Can we go a little bit extra effort to create that explosive run,” said Lanning.

Predicted by some to represent the Group of Five in this year’s College Football Playoff, Boise State travels to Eugene with intentions of upsetting the Ducks.

In the new 12-team format, the five conference champions ranked highest in the CFP rankings automatically make the bracket, and the fifth champion will presumably come from a Group of Five conference like the Mountain West. A win over Oregon in Autzen would certainly help the Broncos’ resume, if they can win their conference.

In addition to an impressive defense, the Broncos will bring a talented offense to Eugene, highlighted by running back Ashton Jeanty. In Boise State’s first game of the year, he rushed for 267 yards and six touchdowns.

Lanning is clearly aware of Jeanty’s ability out of the backfield, and he talked about the Broncos’ entire offensive unit after Wednesday’s practice.

“They do a good job of running at times,” said Lanning. “They do a really good job of getting their backs the ball out of the backfield. They are really sound in their protection rules and they work inside out, so they do a really good job at that.”

The Ducks look to contain the Broncos' explosive offense as they kickoff against Boise State on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. PDT

