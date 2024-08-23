Ducks Digest

How Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Has Transformed Oregon Football

The Oregon Ducks football program has risen to become a top national championship contender in 2024. Oregon coach Dan Lanning transformed the Ducks program with recruiting, retention and connection.

Olivia Cleary

Jul 25, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 25, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach ??Dan Lanning speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks football program has undergone a transformation under the leadership of head coach Dan Lanning. Since his arrival in 2022, Lanning has instilled a winning culture and has elevated the Ducks to a national championship contender. Through strategic recruiting, player development, and a strong emphasis on team unity, Lanning has turned Oregon into a force to be reckoned with heading into the 2024 season. 

Lanning's arrival at Oregon has brought a breath of fresh air to the program. In just two seasons, Lanning has led the Ducks to a remarkable 22 wins against only five losses, including two bowl game victories (the Holiday Bowl in 2022 and the Fiesta Bowl in 2023). As the Ducks enter the 2024 season, their sights are set even higher. 

"Our main goal is championship," said receiver Traeshon Holden after day eleven of Oregon's Fall camp. 

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks to wide receiver Traeshon Holden during spring camp
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks to wide receiver Traeshon Holden during spring camp for the Oregon Ducks Thursday, March 14, 2024. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Ducks, a program that has never won a national championship, are now considered a top contender for the 2024 college football national title, currently ranked No. 3 in the Preseason AP top 25 Poll. 

"I think everything starts with Dan Lanning," said co-offensive coordinator and wide recievers coach Junior Adams. "Dan Lanning is one of the best I've been around." 

How has Lanning transformed a program that has never won a national championship into one that is favored to win one in under three seasons?

Here are three contributing factors to Lanning and the Ducks' success heading into the 2024 college football season: 

Recruiting: 

A significant factor in Lanning's success has been his ability to recruit top-tier talent to Oregon

"I think any time in recruiting, it's about relationships, and it's about time, time invested," said Lanning. "And certainly, when you start getting some guys from certain areas that have connections with each other, a lot of those guys want to be able to play together and see what you're building." 

During the offseason, Lanning and the Oregon coaching staff assembled an elite group of incoming transfers and freshmen. The Ducks rank No. 2 in the nation (No. 1 in the Big Ten) in the 2024 Transfer class rankings, with 14 total transfer commits. Additionally, they rank No. 3 in the nation for the class of 2024 recruits

Washington Huskies cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (1) and Mishael Powell (3) against the Michigan Wolverines during
Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Huskies cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (1) and Mishael Powell (3) against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon's offense is headlined by Oklahoma transfer Dillon Gabriel, wide receiver Evan Stewart, and running back Jay Harris. The talent and experience these student-athletes bring to their respective position groups provide depth and versatility for the Ducks' coaching staff. 

The Ducks also have an extensive list of talented freshmen, including five-star edge rusher Elijah Rushing, four-star defensive linemen Aydin Breland and Jaylen Wilson, four-star safety Aaron Flowers, and more. 

Oregon defensive back Aaron Flowers goes up for a pass during warmups ahead of the Oregon Ducks' Spring Game
Oregon defensive back Aaron Flowers goes up for a pass during warmups ahead of the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Lanning is building a powerhouse," said leading college football analyst Joel Klatt for FOX Sports. "If I had to buy stock in one coach in America, it would be Dan Lanning." 

Returning Players: 

Not only have new comers been ready to succeed at Oregon, but Lanning and his staff have also been able to retain key pieces from last season's team, a challenging task in the modern era of college football. During the offseason, Oregon lost only 20 athletes to the transfer portal compared to Alabama (40), USC (30), and Ohio State (25). 

Veteran leadership is crucial to any program. Returning players who have played in the system and are familiar with various coaching styles and approaches can help both incoming freshmen and transfers smoothly adjust to a new environment. Oregon's tight end room is a prime example of how leadership from returning players is helping the program grow stronger. 

Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) against the Liberty Flames
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

"We're developing a lot of older guys' senior leadership," said tight ends coach Drew Mehringer. "We've been senior-heavy the last few years. Some of these guys from my unit, Pat [Patrick Herbert] and Ferg [Terrance Ferguson], are really growing and developing in their leadership and pushing some new guys." 

Other key returning players for Oregon include linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, wide receivers Traeshon Holden and Gary Bryant Jr., and offensive lineman Marcus Harper, all of whom have high expectations and big goals going into the 2024 season. 

"This is a big year for me, a big year for my team. We have a big goal, you know, to go all the way," said Bryant. "National championship or bust. We've been grinding, grinding very hard for it." 

Oregon wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. returns a kick during practice with the Ducks
Oregon wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. returns a kick during practice with the Ducks Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Connection: 

Although the Oregon Ducks have championship aspirations, winning a championship is not the team's main goal. Instead, the team places an emphasis on connection. 

"The strongest overall goal in this organization is that connection," said defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi. "I think if you're a part of this program, it's going to be really difficult to not be connected, or you're probably going to leave." 

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi rallies the defense as the Oregon Ducks host
Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi rallies the defense as the Oregon Ducks host Portland State in the Ducks season opener Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

During the offseason, the Ducks have been actively pursuing their goal of being the most connected team in the country, filling downtime with various team trips, meals, and activities. Oregon starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been a leader in bringing the team closer together, even hosting his own "Dime Time retreat" in Grants Pass, Oregon. 

"I would say we're way tighter," senior cornerback Dontae Manning said. "It's more of a family than a team. When Coach Lanning first came on the first day, he was like we're gonna connect."    

