Oregon Ducks 5-Star Recruit on Flip Watch? Ohio State, Tennessee Pushing
The Oregon Ducks made a massive waves in the recruiting world in late July when they received the commitment of five-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman.
Bowman chose the Ducks over powerhouse programs such as Ohio State, Tennessee, and LSU. With Bowman’s commitment, the Ducks currently sit just outside the top 10 of the 2027 recruiting rankings, according to On3.
Kesean Bowman A Two Sport Athlete At Brentwood Academy
Bowman, who stands at 6-1, is the No. 6 wide receiver in the class of 2027 according to On3. In his sophomore season, Bowman caught 56 passes for 1,023 yards and eight touchdowns. Bowman also runs track at Bowman at Brentwood Academy in Nashville, posting an 11.59 100 meter time. Bowman had praise for the Ducks and Ducks wide receivers coach Ross Douglas when asked about his commitment to Oregon.
“Coach Douglas, really. Just building a relationship with him, talking to him every day, and just building a connection before I get there was big,” Bowman told On3.
Ohio State, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day Set To Host Bowman In Columbus
While on paper Bowman is committed to Oregon, he has yet to officially shut down his recruitment. Bowman will be attending Ohio State’s week one game against Texas, and even spoke with On3 about the level of the Buckeyes wide receiver group.
“They have really elite receivers, and that’s one place I want to be, is to be as elite as they are,” Bowman told On3.
While the news of Bowman visiting Columbus to take in an Ohio State game may be worrying for Ducks supporters, Bowman will spend most of his fall in Eugene.
Bowman has three trips planned to Eugene to visit Autzen Stadium on game-day according to On3, with his visits coming in September when the Ducks host Oregon State, October when Oregon welcomes in Indiana to Autzen, and in November when USC makes their way to Eugene.
Given what Bowman has told On3 about Ducks wide receivers coach Ross Douglas, compounded with the fact that Bowman will be in Eugene once a month from September through November should leave Ducks fans feeling fairly confident that Bowman won’t flip. There is however, one other school trying to get Bowman to change his mind.
Tennessee Volunteers Pushing For Bowman
The University of Tennessee, who play their home games just 188 miles from where Bowman attends high school, is also pushing for the five-star recruit. Bowman had nothing but praise for the Volunteers, but could Tennessee actually flip him?
“They recruit me as hard as Oregon. It’s the hometown team. They show a lot of love when I go down there,” Bowman told On3.