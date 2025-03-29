Oregon Ducks Land Transfer Portal Commitment From Texas Longhorns' Devon Pryor
The Oregon Ducks have landed their first commitment out of the transfer portal this offseason after being eliminated from the NCAA Tournament by the Arizona Wildcats.
Per reports Saturday from college basketball insider Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68, Texas Longhorns transfer forward Devon Pryor has committed to Oregon after spending the past two seasons in Austin.
Pryor entered the portal on Wednesday, just a few days after Texas officially hired coach Sean Miller. The Longhorns parted ways with head coach Rodney Terry following a 19-16 season and a 6-12 finish in SEC play.
Pryor played in 23 contests and made two starts this past season while averaging 3.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per game.
His numbers don't necessarily jump off the page but he'll certainly jump off your TV screen. A unique athlete that possesses rare leaping ability, Pryor is a threat in transition but can also get dirty on the boards as a willing rebounder due to his athleticism. He showed flashes of mid-range scoring ability this past season but got most of his points at the rim.
Oregon fans can feel comfort in knowing that the team is getting a team-first guy in Pryor, who waited his turn patiently over the past two years. He could now be due for a breakout season in Eugene.
"I understood the situation I came into," Pryor told Texas Longhorns on SI in September. "I knew it was like, 'Okay, there's a chance I could play, but at the end of the day, it's on me.' And given the fact that we had such an older team, and I was a baby and I came late ... I had a trust in this coaching staff, and I know they have a plan for me, and I'm just here to execute it."
Pryor is the first incoming transfer domino to fall for the Ducks and coach Dana Altman, who said after the Round of 32 that he would love to have players from this year's team return but understands the nature of college basketball's current era.
“I want our guys to be happy," Altman said. "I hope they can be happy at the University of Oregon. You can’t be your best in any relationship unless you’re happy, you know, you want to be in that relationship. I hope and pray that the guys want to stay, because I want them to stay. Everybody that can come back, I want them to come back. But they got to be wanting."
"If they don’t think I’m the guy or Oregon’s the place, I understand that. Because I want them to want to be there so that they can be their best, academically, athletically, have fun playing ball, have fun in college. I don’t want the business aspect to take away from the fun of going to college, the fun of playing ball," Altman continued.