Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Too Low In Recent Top-25 Rankings? Behind Ohio State, Penn State

The Oregon Ducks are ranked No. 7 in a latest top-25 rankings for the 2025 college football season after spring practice. The ranking takes factors such as returning production, recruiting, and recent history into account when calculating.

Cory Pappas

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a first down catch during the second half of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21.
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a first down catch during the second half of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks are ranked No. 7 in ESPN writer Bill Connelly’s Post-Spring SP+ 2025 rankings for every college football team. Connelly ranks each team based on three factors; returning production, recent recruiting, and recent history. 

Oregon Ducks Ranked No. 7 In SP+ Rankings 

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day shake hands after standing with the Leishman
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day shake hands after standing with the Leishman Trophy during a Rose Bowl press conference in Los Angeles on Dec. 31, 2024. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The six teams ranked ahead of Oregon from No. 1 through No. 6 are the Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Penn State Nittany Lions, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

What Goes Into The SP+ Rankings?

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches from the sideline during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oh
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches from the sideline during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Connelly goes more into depth about how he calculates these rankings with the different factors, starting with the returning production. 

“The returning production numbers are based on rosters I have updated as much as humanly possible to account for transfers and attrition,” Connelly said. “The combination of last year’s SP+ ratings and adjustments based on returning production makes up about two-thirds of the projections formula.”

Next, Connelly dissects the factor of recent recruiting. Oregon has consistently been towards the top of the recruiting rankings in the Dan Lanning era.  

“This piece informs us of the caliber of a team’s potential replacements in the lineup. It is determined by the past few years of recruiting rankings in diminishing order,” Connelly said. “This is also impacted by the recruiting rankings of incoming transfers, an acknowledgement that the art of roster management is now heavily dictated by the transfer portal.” 

The third factor is the recent history of the program. Since Lanning took over in 2022, Oregon has upped their win total from 10 to 12 and then 13 last season. 

“Using a sliver of information from the previous four seasons or so gives us a good measure of overall program health,” Connelly said. 

MORE: Why New College Football Playoff Seeding Format Bothers Oregon Ducks Fans

MORE: Miami Hurricanes' NIL For 5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell Under Fire By College Football Analyst

MORE: Cleveland Browns To Trade Quarterback: Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco?

Can Oregon Replace Talent From 2024?

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws out a pass during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Mosh
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws out a pass during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks will be losing a lot of talent from their 2024 team. Oregon had a program record 10 players get selected in the 2025 NFL Draft: defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr., tight end Terrance Ferguson, defensive end Jordan Burch, defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell, quarterback Dillon Gabriel, offensive lineman Ajax Cornelius, running back Jordan James, linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, and wide receiver Tez Johnson. 

Luckily for coach Dan Lanning, the Ducks will be replenishing these losses with top notch talent in both the transfer portal and in recruiting. 

According to 247Sports Composite, the Ducks have the No. 5 ranked 2025 recruiting and the No. 5 ranked 2025 incoming transfer class. The top ranked recruit is five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore. Even though he will just be a freshman, there is reason to believe that Moore can become an instant impact player. Look no further than Ohio State Buckeyes freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith from a season ago, who was an immediate star. 

In the transfer portal, Oregon landed the top available offensive lineman in Isaiah World.

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football