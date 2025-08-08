Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks Biggest Summer Recruiting Winners?

Ducks Digest

The Oregon Ducks currently hold an elite group of commits in the 2026 recruiting class after Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks landed multiple five-star recruits over the summer. Were the Ducks the biggest recruiting winners of the summer?

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning congratulates players after defeating the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
As the dog days of summer are coming to a close, it's time to reflect on the important recruiting months of June, July, and August across the world of college football.

According to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett, the Oregon Ducks have had the best overall recruiting summer, standing No. 1 with five five-star recruits in the 2026 class leading the way for coach Dan Lanning's group.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks up while going through game notes during the first half against the Utah Utes
These are the teams behind the Ducks, according to Fawcett:

No. 2 - Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 3 - Texas Longhorns

No. 4 - Georgia Bulldogs

No. 5 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 6 - USC Trojans

No. 7 - Texas A&M Aggies

No. 8 - Michigan Wolverines

No. 9 - Tennessee Volunteers

No. 10 - Florida State Seminoles

This is much different than the industry team rankings from Rivals, placing Oregon as the No. 3-ranked 2026 recruiting class, just behind the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs from the SEC and the No. 1 USC Trojans out of the Big Ten Conference.

OREGON'S FIVE-STAR RECRUITS TIED FOR MOST

The Ducks still own the most five-star recruits alongside the Alabama Crimson Tide, with five total each in the 2026 recruiting class. For Oregon, edge rusher Anthony 'Tank' Jones from Mobile, Alabama, recently joined offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho from Baltimore, Maryland, safety Jett Washington from Las Vegas, Nevada, tight end Kendre Harrison from Reidsville, North Carolina, and defensive back Davon Benjamin from Westlake Village, California.

Only 18 teams in the nation have landed a commitment from a five-star player in the 2026 class. Six of those come from the SEC, five from the Big Ten Conference, three from the ACC, three from the Big 12 Conference, and one is independent.

STANDOUT FOUR-STAR RECRUITS

Oregon holds a total of 17 commits, with 11 being four-star recruits and two being three-star recruits in the class of 2026.

Monroe wide receiver Messiah Hampton flies upfield for yards after the catch in the first half
Monroe wide receiver Messiah Hampton flies upfield for yards after the catch in the first half during their season-opening game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at Monroe High School. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

On the offensive end, names to pay attention to include four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver from Murrieta, California, four-star running back Tradarian Ball from Texarkana, Texas, four-star athlete Jalen Lott from Lucas, Texas, and four-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton from Rochester, New York.

Other names to remember include four-star inside offensive lineman Tommy Tofi from San Francisco, California, four-star safety Devin Jackson from Winter Garden, Florida, four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips from Ventura, California, and four-star safety Xavier Lherisse from Melbourne, Florida.

LOOKING AHEAD TO 2027

Oregon's 2027 recruiting class is just getting started and doesn't have a national team ranking from any of the major sites quite yet. So far, only two players have committed to the Ducks:

Four-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman from Nashville, Tennessee (Rivals' No. 49 overall recruit)

Four-star defensive lineman Cam Pritchett from Alabaster, Alabama (Rivals' No. 197 overall recruit)

