Oregon Ducks Surging For Elite Defensive Back Recruit Over Following Recent Offer
The Oregon Ducks have been looking to add to their 2027 recruiting class, which ranks as the No. 10 class in the 2027 cycle according to 247Sports' rankings.
Three-star athlete Bode Sparrow is one of the top prospects in Utah and has recently received an offer from the Ducks.
Ducks Going Sparrow Watching
Sparrow spoke with Rivals about the Ducks and their growing interest in the three-star athlete. Oregon offered Sparrow on August 16 and have been in talks with getting him on campus for a game day visit.
“I have a couple games I’m going to and now Oregon would be one I’d love to get out to. Coach Lanning is really cool. I haven’t talked to him before but just everything I see, I love what he’s about and what they have going on there. Of course, I love the jerseys and all that stuff is pretty cool. As a kid I grew up loving that stuff," Sparrow said.
The No. 12 athlete and No. 3 player in the state of Utah, Sparrow has seen recruitment boom over the offseason. He's landed a couple of Power 4 offers including Illinois and Oklahoma State in addition to the Ducks. The three-star recruit is up to 14 offers and should contend for four-star status by the time he signs in 2027.
It will be interesting to see what position the Ducks pursue Sparrow for. The two-way star said he was offered by Oregon co-defensive coordinator Chris Hampton suggests the Ducks are considering him for the defensive side of the ball, particularly the secondary.
Taking A Peak At Oregon's 2027 Class
Oregon has two commits in their 2027 recruiting class. Five-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman leads the way. He is the No. 6 wide receiver and No. 36 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.
Four-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett is their lone defensive commit. He is ranked as the No. 29 edge rusher and No. 254 player in the country. Pritchett is the longest-committed recruit in the 2027 class.
Ducks' 2027 Recruiting Targets
Oregon is in the mix for the top in-state prospect in the 2027 recruiting cycle, four-star defensive back Josiah Molden. He is the No. 16 cornerback and No. 142 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.
Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine favors the Ducks in Molden's recruitment. Oregon has a 29 percent chance of landing the Oregon native.
The Ducks are among the favorites for four-star safety Honor Fa'alave-Johnson. Rivals' RPM has Oregon as a 94 percent favorite to land the four-star recruit.
If Oregon is able to land either recruit, it would be a greay way to kick off their defensive back class in the 2027 cycle.