Four-Star Recruit Cameron Wagner Reveals Oregon Visit Plans

Four-star offensive tackle Cameron Wagner released his spring visit schedule on his X account, featuring the Oregon Ducks on April 4.

Wagner is the No. 164 recruit in the nation, the No. 15 offensive tackle, and the No. 8 player from Illinois, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have already kicked off their 2027 recruiting cycle, and can land an elite offensive lineman with a strong visit.

In addition to a trip to Eugene to visit the Oregon Ducks, Wagner's schedule included six other programs, three of which are Big Ten opponents:

Auburn Tigers

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

LSU Tigers

Ohio State Buckeyes

Wisconsin Badgers

Illinois Fighting Illini

“What’s important for me is getting to know their 2026 guys that they have on campus already and getting to know their 2027 commits,” Wagner told Rivals. “I also just want to talk ball with the coaches and see if I could see myself getting coached by them.”

Between Oregon’s on-field and recruiting success, the Ducks can make a big push for the offensive line recruit, but they will have to put up a fight against other highly successful programs.

Oregon is an Ideal Landing Spot for Offensive Lineman

According to Rivals, Wagner was in Eugene in January, and the Ducks are among the top of his list of ahead of his spring visits.

“Obviously, their facilities and stuff like that are crazy, but I think that Coach [Dan] Lanning and Coach [A’lique] Terry are great guys and they can develop me into a great college and NFL player,” Wagner told Rivals.

As Wagner noted, he wants to get to know the coaches on his spring visits, which bodes well for Oregon. With already taking a trip to Eugene, Ducks coach Dan Lanning and offensive lines coach A’lique Terry have a head start on building a relationship with Wagner, which can help Oregon land the four-star recruit.

Terry joined the Oregon Ducks in 2019 and, even through staff changes, he stuck with the program and continues to develop offensive linemen at a high level.

The Oregon Ducks have become an ideal landing spot for offensive linemen who are looking to develop and one day play in the NFL. Since Terry joined the program, the Ducks have sent several offensive linemen to the NFL, two of whom were selected in the first round: Detroit Lions’ Penei Sewell in 2021 and Washington Commanders’ Josh Conerly Jr. in 2025.

Oregon could continue producing first-round draft picks in the 2026 NFL Draft with offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon. He spent just one season with Oregon, but Pregnon's performance earned him a first-round projection, proving that Oregon is a place for linemen to develop.

In addition to Pregnon, offensive tackles Alex Harkey and Isaiah World are both off to the NFL, and while they may not hold first-round projections, their time with Oregon has prepared them to take the next step in the league.

In 2025, Oregon had an elite offense, thanks to being able to balance the passing and run game. Oregon averaged 198.6 rushing yards and 253.6 passing yards per game, with a talented offensive line giving the offense space to make plays.

With Oregon's track record of sending offensive linemen to the NFL and Terry already building a relationship with Wagner, the Ducks can land the four-star recruit.

Oregon’s Recruiting Momentum Continuing

Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 4 in the nation, and No. 3 in the Big Ten, per Rivals, and one of the top signees is five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho. Wagner highlighted wanting to speak to the 2026 signees, and Iheanacho would be a good player for him to connect with.

As the two play the same position, Iheanacho can help Oregon recruit Wagner, explaining why he chose the Ducks over other programs that targeted him, such as LSU and Maryland.

The Oregon Ducks are continuing their recruiting momentum with the 2027 class, with four commitments. Two commits come from three-star offensive tackles, Drew Fielder and Avery Michael, per On3.

As Oregon is already pushing hard for Wagner, a strong spring visit could be just what the Ducks need to land his commitment.