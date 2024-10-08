Everything Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Said About Ohio State Buckeyes: 'No Weaknesses'
EUGENE- It is a big week for the Oregon Ducks as they prepare for arguably the most anticipated game of the 2024 college football season. The No. 3 Ducks will clash with the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in the first top-five matchup in Autzen Stadium history.
Both teams enter Saturday's showdown undefeated at 5-0. The Ducks most recently dominated the Michigan State Spartans 31-10. On Monday, Oct. 7, Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke with the media, previewing the matchup with the Buckeyes.
"We're getting to play a great opponent this week," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. "Strong in all three phases as a team. When you watch them, you really don't see a weakness. They're really strong across the board and this will be a great challenge for us."
Ohio State's offense has proven to be a dynamic force throughout the 2024 season, ranking 10th nationally with 510.8 yards per game and averaging 48.75 points per game. They also boast the nation's 14th ranked rush offense (222.2) and the 23rd-best pass offense (288.0). No other team in the nation is top 25 in both.
"There's a lot of things that present threats and I think you have to be sound in everything you come up with, be aware of any risks that you're going to be taking and when is that risk worth it or not. You've got to be able to play sound football," said Lanning.
The upcoming matchup will be a significant test for the Ducks as they aim to remain undefeated and make a statement with a victory over the Buckeyes.
Ohio State's offense is led by former Oregon coach Chip Kelly. Kelly began his tenure in 2007 where he served as the Ducks' offensive coordinator for two seasons before becoming Oregon's head coach in 2009.
"I remember the teams that he had here," Lanning said Monday ahead of the matchup. "I think everybody respects him as a football coach, and certainly the things that he was able to accomplish while he was here."
While at Oregon, Kelly developed an explosive offense helping the Ducks to a 46-7 record and three consecutive Pac-10 titles in four seasons. Now, Kelly is looking to replicate that success in Columbus, Ohio.
"I think he's always done a great job of utilizing his personnel, you know, moving guys around and allowing them to do things that they do really, really well," Lanning said. "He always finds unique ways to run the ball. I think that's, you know, one thing that he probably doesn't get enough credit for is his ability to run the ball regardless of the situation."
Kelly's Ohio State offense is headlined by two highly-rated wide receivers; Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egubuka who have been a catalyst for the Buckeyes' explosive offense.
"It's not necessarily always that their average depth of target is way down the field, it's their ability to catch it in space and get vertical," said Lanning of Smith and Egbuka. "They block really well on the perimeter and those guys have big catch radiuses. So, you see them win on balls you would call 50-50 balls. A lot of times they win on contested balls. They do a really good job there."
The Buckeyes also have one of the best running back duos in the country in Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson who will serve as a test for Oregon's defense.
"They're guys who have good size and speed. They don't go down on first contact," said Lanning of Henderson and Judkins. "They do a good job with stiff arms, but they rarely go down on first contact. They have good vision, and they're patient until that opportunity window opens up. When they see a hole they hit it, and they hit it with great speed."
Not only are the Buckeyes a force on offense but they also have an incredibly physical defense.
"They play really physical in the front. They're able to stop the run. They're really sound and aggressive at times in coverage. They pitch a lot of different looks at you as well. But they eliminate explosive plays. They play really sound football," said Lanning.
The No. 3 Ducks and No. 2 Buckeyes will kick off at 4:30 p.m. in Autzen Stadium.
MORE: What Ohio State QB Will Howard Said About Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, Dillon Gabriel
MORE: EXCLUSIVE Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Addresses Facing Former Coach Chip Kelly, Ohio State
MORE: Oregon Ducks’ Dan Lanning: What Chip Kelly 'Doesn’t Get Enough Credit For'
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning: 'Tough' Dillon Gabriel Injury Update After Michigan State
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State: ESPN College GameDay Visiting Eugene
MORE: Everything Michigan State Coach Jonathan Smith Said About Oregon Ducks