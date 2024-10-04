Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Can Dan Lanning Flip 5-Star Kansas State Commit Linkon Cure?
The Oregon Ducks are in hot pursuit of five-star Kansas State commit, tight end Linkon Cure. Cure is ranked as the No. 2 tight end and No. 26 best player in the country according to 247Sports.
He made an appearance on KCSN's Verbal Commitment podcast and discussed his commitment to Kansas State as well as the Ducks who are trying hard to flip the Kansas native.
Cure was honest about where he is with his verbal commitment to the Wildcats.
"The way I kinda see it, I know I made the right decision. As everybody knows, it's never wrong to make sure you're right," Cure opened with. "You never know what could happen, anything could go wrong at any point. Just making sure you made the right decision."
Cure also said that he may take another visit up to Eugene soon after taking one in the middle of June.
"I haven't made any plans yet. I'm interested in it, I've got the go ahead from my parents that they'd probably be okay with it. It's highly possible but no plans yet."
Cure mentioned that the Ducks would be the only other school he could see flipping his commitment before National Signing Day.
"I'd say as of now probably Oregon would be most likely,"
Oregon came close to getting Cure's commitment early in the summer as he visited the Ducks up in Eugene before traveling back to Kansas to check out Manhattan.
"Even on that official visit before going into K-State, it was Oregon at that point. They made it clear to me and it was clear with myself too. It was a tough decision."
247Sports' Gabe Brooks says that Cure's natural athleticism at the tight end position is what makes him so highly coveted.
"Big, athletic, playmaking tight end prospect who can line up as a true receiver and provide mismatches in the passing game. Uses speed-changing nuance as a route runner and gravitates toward space when available. Combines strength with speed as a run-after-catch threat. Athletic enough to hurt defenses in the vertical game," Brooks wrote. "Excellent ball-winning consistency in contested situations, Gifted flex tight end with physical tools and strength capacity to fit all TE modes at the high-major level, and potentially beyond."
Through four games this season Cure has carried the load offensively for Goodland. He's lined up in a variety of positions for the Cowboys as he has rushed for 107 yards and five touchdowns on 21 carries. He's also caught 13 passes for 253 yards and four touchdowns as Goodland sits with a 2-2 record.
