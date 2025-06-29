Oregon Ducks Four-Star Recruiting Target Sets Commitment Date
The Oregon Ducks are one step closer to securing another big commitment in the 2026 recruiting class, with four-star safety Devin Jackson set to commit to a school on July 3.
Jackson will decide between Oregon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the LSU Tigers, the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida Gators.
The four-star is a 6-2, 195-pound safety out of Orlando, FL. Jackson is rated as the No. 22 safety by 247Sports and the No. 37-ranked player in the state of Florida.
Spending his sophomore season at West Orange, Jackson totaled 58 tackles, two pass break ups and a fumble recovery in nine games. He transferred to The First Academy heading into his junior year, and he recorded 80 tackles, seven pass break ups, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in 10 games.
Jackson previously committed to play for Florida back in July 2024 but decommitted from the program on Apr. 17, 2025. The first unofficial visit the safety made after his decommitment was with the Ducks, however, a recommitment to the Gators isn’t fully out of the picture.
The First Academy product took an official visit with Oregon on June 13. The program extended an official offer back on Jan. 28.
“Development, most importantly, and then student situation,” Jackson told On3's Max Torres about what boxes the Ducks checked. “Like the living situation for the players. They check the box on that. And then the facility, they check the box on that. How they recover, the weightlifting, and all that. Just being away, like not many distractions at Oregon. Just football and class.”
MORE: What 5-Star Recruit Immanuel Iheanacho Said About Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks
MORE: Cleveland Browns Receiver Makes Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Roster Prediction
MORE: Denver Broncos' Troy Franklin Assists Oregon Ducks Recruiting Of 4-Star Davon Benjamin
On3’s Steve Wiltfong recently predicted that the Ducks will land Jackson. It would be another big pickup for Oregon. Five-star safety Jireh Edwards is the main uncommitted player other than Jackson, who the Ducks are recruiting at the position, but is trending toward a commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Coach Dan Lanning and Oregon have already secured commitments from five-star safety Jett Washington and safety Xavier Lherisse. Washington is a consensus top-three safety and top-25 player nationally by 247Sports, On3 and ESPN, while Lherisse is another top safety from the state of Florida.
Jackson could be the 10th commitment in the Ducks’ 2026 class. He would join Washington, Lherisse, five-star tight end Kendre Harrison, running back Tradarian Bell, defensive linemen Viliami Moala and Tont Cumberland, wide receiver Messiah Hampton, quarterback Bryson Beaver, linebacker Tristan Phillips and EDGE Dutch Horisk.
Lanning and defensive backs coach Chris Hampton have been successful in recruiting talented secondary prospects in recent years. The Oregon secondary unit enters the 2025 season with a pair of five-stars, cornerback Na’eem Offord and safety Trey McNutt.
The Ducks’ secondary is predicted to be among the top units in the nation in 2025. Despite transfer collegiate veterans Dillon Thieneman, Jadon Canady and Theran Johnson set to lead the unit, the program has a strong core of young defensive backs.
With Washington and Lherisse already committed to joining a stacked group of potential returners in 2026, Jackson could be another name in a string of blue-chip secondary commits for Oregon.