Oregon Ducks Coaching Staff Impresses Elite Four-Star Recruit
The Oregon Ducks have gotten out to a hot start in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Currently holding the No. 8 class in the cycle according to 247Sports, the Ducks are looking to make a big addition as they pursue four-star athlete Honor Fa'alave-Johnson.
One of the most sought-after recruits in the 2027 recruiting class, Fa'alave-Johnson holds 33 offers. He is being heavily courted by USC, Texas, and Penn State in addition to the Ducks.
Fa'alave-Johnson spoke with Blair Angulo of 247Sports this past weekend about the Ducks' coaching staff. The California native raved about the relationships he's building with Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the staff. Fa'alave-Johnson has visited Eugene four times with his most recent visit being this past April.
"Just building the connection with the coaches has been seamless and I love the coaching staff there," Fa'alave-Johnson said. "I know that they'll be there. The development they have is another big thing. If I go there and choose them, I know I'd be in good hands."
The No. 4 safety and No. 34 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Fa'alave-Johnson is one of the best players in the state of California in the 2026 cycle. Despite Oregon being an early contender in his recruitment, Fa'alave-Johnson has no plans to commit early and will wait until next offseason to consider a commitment.
"I want to make my decision after my junior season. I want to take my time with the choice. Once I commit I don't want to take other visits and I want to be locked in with everything," Fa'alave-Johnson said.
247Sports' Greg Biggins said that Fa'alave-Johnson is one of the best athletes in his class and believes that safety is where his potential is the highest.
"A very talented all around player who could potentially play as many as four positions in college. His upside is probably highest as a safety because of his high end athleticism, physicality and projectable frame. He projects as an easy national recruit with the talent to play for any school in the country," Biggins said.
Oregon's 2027 recruiting class consists of a pair of four-star recruits, but is set for a big shakeup with linebacker Prince Tavizon announcing his intent to re-classify into the 2026 recruiting cycle. Once Tavizon completes his reclassification, the Ducks will be left with only one commit in their 2027 class.
Four-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett committed to Oregon at the beginning of the summer on June 2. He is ranked as the No. 21 EDGE and No. 5 player in the state of Alabama according to 247Sports Compsite rankings.
If the Ducks are able to land a player as talented as Fa'alave-Johnson, it would be a solid foundation to begin their 2027 recruiting class. Lanning and his staff have been able to add elite defensive backs in two consecutive recruiting cycles. Will Fa'alave-Johnson commit to Oregon to continue the tradition?