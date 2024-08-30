Oregon Ducks Five-Star Receiver Commit Visiting Florida: Gators Pushing For Flip?
Five-star wide receiver recruit Dallas Wilson made himself the first member of the Oregon Ducks 2025 recruiting class when he verbally committed on Jan. 17, 2023. Despite the early commitment, the Tampa, Florida, native confirmed he will be in Gainesville on Aug. 31 for the Florida Gators’ highly anticipated matchup against Miami in Week 1.
Wilson is currently the No. 5 wide receiver prospect in the country according to 247Sports. A valuable player to any program, it’s no surprise that Florida Gators coach Billy Napier and others have continued to recruit the Oregon commit, and another visit to the Swamp is likely for Wilson.
“I think I will get back to Florida for an official visit,” Wilson told On3.
Wilson has not announced any plans to visit Oregon during the season, but he is scheduled to visit Tallahassee and Florida State coach Mike Norvell on Nov. 29. The Seminoles will host Napier’s Gators for rivalry week on Nov. 30.
He has remained strong in his verbal pledge to Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and wide receiver coach Junior Adams, returning to Eugene on June 21 for an official visit. Wilson also visited Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal as well as the Gators over the summer.
Rumors of a decommitment from Wilson swirled online this summer, but the five-star posted a video to social media, reaffirming his loyalty to Lanning and the Ducks.
“It’s been my dream school since forever, like since I opened my eyes as a baby it’s been my dream school,” says Wilson. “Coach Lanning, he just made it ten times better. Great support system, they love you as a person.”
Distance has always played a factor when recruiting prospects to Eugene, chief of staff Marshall Malchow and Lanning have shown the ability to successfully recruit across the country. In the 2025 recruiting class, Wilson is joined by five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore from Duncanville, Texas, as well as five-star safety Trey McNutt from Cleveland, Ohio.
Wilson is not the only Oregon commit planning to visit other schools this fall as McNutt told 247Sports he intends to visit Ohio State during the season. Until the early signing period begins on Dec. 4, Lanning and company will have to work to keep their talented recruiting class intact.
