Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Gives Injury Updates On Gary Bryant Jr., Matthew Bedford

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning gave updates on wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr., linebacker Ashton Porter, offensive lineman Matthew Bedford, and cornerback Rodrick Pleasant heading into the Ducks bye week.

Cory Pappas

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field ahead of the game as the Oregon State Beavers host the Oregon Ducks Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field ahead of the game as the Oregon State Beavers host the Oregon Ducks Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks are coming off their best performance of the season. The Ducks went into Corvallis and took care of their in-state rival Oregon State Beavers with a 49-14 win. 

Oregon oach Dan Lanning gave player updates heading into Oregon’s bye week this morning. Here’s what Lanning had to say.    

Lanning Gives Player Updates Heading Into Bye Week

Oregon defensive back Rodrick Pleasant work out during the Ducks’ fall camp Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Com
Oregon defensive back Rodrick Pleasant work out during the Ducks’ fall camp Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Coach Dan Lanning was asked where wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. is on his progress to return to the field. A season ago, Bryant Jr. had 442 receiving yards and four touchdowns. This year, he has missed all three games due to injury.

“Continue to assess it. When he’s back and ready, we can use him.” Lanning says. 

It appears there is not a set timetable for Bryant Jr. to return at this moment. 

When asked if offensive lineman Matthew Bedford was able to participate, Lanning had this to say: “I think that this week and next week will be a great opportunity for us to see that.”

Bedford was active for the Oregon State game but didn’t see much action. Bedford was dealing with a knee injury suffered in camp, and it looks like Oregon doesn’t want to throw their highly-rated transfer into the fire immediately. 

Lanning was asked if linebacker Ashton Porter would be returning.

“He will be, he’s dealing with family stuff right now.”, Lanning said. 

The last player update Lanning gave was on cornerback Rodrick Pleasant. Lanning was asked how far away Pleasant was from being able to contribute. 

“He’s able to help us.”, Lanning said. 

The speedster and track star Pleasant is arguably the fastest player in college football. He’s still trying to find his role on the Ducks defense. 

Right or Wrong Time for a Bye?

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel celebrates a touchdown with Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson as the Oregon State Beavers
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel celebrates a touchdown with Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson as the Oregon State Beavers host the Oregon Ducks Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The age-old debate of rest vs. rust. Is right now the best time for Oregon to have a bye week? After struggling in their opening two games, the Ducks finally put together a full game on both sides of the ball against Oregon State. Now they have to wait two weeks before they face UCLA.

On the flip side, the good news with the bye is that Oregon can get some guys healthy and hit the ground running in Big Ten conference play when they face the UCLA Bruins on September 28th. UCLA will be flying back from LSU on Saturday while the Ducks get an extra week of preparation.

A bye week shouldn’t be a bad thing. If you are a good football team with a good coaching staff, it should always be used to your advantage.

Cory Pappas

CORY PAPPAS

