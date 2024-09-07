Miami Hurricanes Pushing to Flip Oregon Ducks Five-Star Commit?
Five-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson has been committed to the Ducks since Jan. 2023, and the Tampa, Florida, native seems strong in his pledge to Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his staff. Wilson even tweeted a video reaffirming his decision to play for Oregon after rumors of a decommitment circulated online.
Most recently, however, Wilson was spotted wearing Miami Hurricanes cleats and gloves during his high school football game on Friday, Sept. 6. The elite wide receiver prospect visited Florida for week one of the season, witnessing Miami’s convincing 41-17 victory in the Swamp.
Perhaps Wilson’s accessories have no impact on where he’s leaning in his recruitment, but Ducks fans are familiar with the relentless style of Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal. With distance certainly in Cristobal’s and the Hurricanes’ favor, Ducks fans most likely feel concerned.
The five-star prospect also has plans to visit Florida State later in the season. Still, Wilson seems to be saying all of the right things to Ducks fans in public.
“It’s been my dream school since forever, like since I opened my eyes as a baby it’s been my dream school. Coach Lanning, he just made it ten times better. Great support system, they love you as a person,” said Wilson.
As a five-star and the fifth-highest ranked wide receiver in the class of 2025, nearly every school in the country is after Wilson’s commitment. Lanning and the Oregon Ducks coaching staff has recruited at a high level since arriving in Eugene, and they have shown an ability to retain recruits.
In addition to Wilson, Oregon Ducks wide receivers coach Junior Adams can also be credited for the recruitment of five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore. The duo of Wilson and Moore alone could give the Ducks one of the best pass-catching tandems in the country if they come to Eugene together.
With some time before the early signing period, Lanning and company will continue to do everything in their power to keep Wilson committed.
