Oregon Battling Recruiting Powerhouses for Five-Star Xavier Sabb

The offseason is in full swing for the Oregon Ducks. Not only are they busy scouring the transfer portal and trying to retain their top talent from jetting off to the NFL, but they have been active on the recruiting trail for some of their top 2027 recruiting targets.

Five-star athlete Xavier Sabb, a New Jersey native, has been hearing extensively from the Ducks' coaching staff and already has a visit lined up to Eugene for later in January, per Rivals' Greg Biggins.

Cross-Country Trip

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Sabb spoke with Rivals about his recruitment, which has seen a recent uptick in activity with visits being scheduled. He said that he only has one trip currently set in stone.

“The only trip I have set right now is Oregon for later this month,” Sabb told Rivals. “I’ve been to Oregon once before and really liked it there so I’m looking forward to it. I like coach Lanning and the rest of the staff and they have a winning culture and that’s big for me."

He visited Oregon on May 31 of last year.

Sabb's Recruiting Profile

Glassboro #0 Xavier Sabb during the NJSIAA Group 1 championship game against Cedar Grove on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ. | Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football runs in the Sabb family. His brother Keon was a member of the 2022 cycle and was a highly-rated recruit himself. However, the younger Sabb could be an even better player than his older brother.

One of the top players in the 2027 recruiting cycle regardless of position, Sabb can play on either side of the ball at the next level if needed, but told Rivals that he would prefer wide receiver.

Sabb is ranked as the No. 1 athlete and No. 24 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He holds 24 offers, but has dropped his list to just 10 schools.

Among the teams that made the cut are:

Alabama

Georgia

Miami

Nebraska

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Oregon

Tennessee

Texas A&M

USC

It won't be easy for Oregon to reel in the New Jersey native with SEC powerhouses knocking down his door, but it's a good sign that they were already able to line up a visit this offseason. It shows that the Ducks are treating Sabb like a priority target, which should bode well for their chances of landing him.

Taking A Look At Oregon's 2027 Recruiting Class

Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts after the 2022 Holiday Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Ducks have had an up-and-down start to their 2027 recruiting class.

They got on the board early by landing a pair of commitments from four-star edge rushers Prince Tavizon and Cameron Pritchett. However, shortly after pledging to the Ducks, Tavizon reclassified to the 2026 class, leaving Oregon with only one commit.

Then they landed five-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman shortly before the start of this past season. That was short-lived as he decommitted less than two months later.

If the Ducks are able to land a recruit like Sabb, it would be a huge win for their 2027 class.

