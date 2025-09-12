Oregon Ducks Looking To Flip A Pair Of Ohio State Wide Receiver Recruits
The Oregon Ducks are looking to flip a pair of Ohio State wide receiver commits to boost their 2026 recruiting class.
Currently sitting with the No. 7 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, but they could soar even higher if they are able to flip the talented wide receiver prospects.
Ohio State Commit On Flip Alert?
Tom Loy of 247Sports said that Ohio State's crown jewel of their 2026 recruiting class could be on flip alert. Four-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. has been a long time Buckeye commit, but Loy said that Oregon given up in their pursuit of the talented wide receiver recruit.
"Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. has been firmly committed to and locked in with Ohio State. It's going to be difficult to flip him from the Buckeyes, but Oregon hasn't given up. Watch out for the Ducks," Loy said.
The No. 5 wide receiver and No. 39 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings, Henry has been committed to Ohio State for over two years and hasn't show any signs of wavering in his commitment.
Teammate Coming Too?
Henry's teammate at Mater Dei and fellow wide receiver recruit, four-star prospect Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, is also committed to the Buckeyes. The Ducks have been pressing to flip Dixon-Wyatt in addition to Henry.
"Like Henry, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt has been committed to Ohio State for quite some time. Two programs that haven't given up, though, are Miami and Oregon. The Ducks are pushing hard to get him on campus for a game day visit," Loy said.
Dixon-Wyatt is ranked as the No. 6 wide receiver and No. 60 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings. He is the second-highest ranked wide receiver in California, falling just behind Henry.
The California native committed to Ohio State earlier this year over Oregon, Alabama, and USC. If the Ducks are able to get Dixon-Wyatt on campus for a game day visit, it would bode extremely well for their chances of flipping the four-star recruit.
Mater Dei Pipeline
Oregon's had a lot of success in recruiting out of Mater Dei in recent years. In the 2025 cycle alone, the Ducks were able to sign a pair of Monarchs. Four-star running back Jordon Davison and four-star linebacker Nasir Wyatt have both contributed in Oregon's first two games of the season.
Davison has nine carries for 32 yards and a team-high four touchdowns on the ground. Wyatt has scraped together two tackles and a sack in his limited action.
In the 2024 recruiting cycle, the Ducks No. 2-ranked signee was four-star defensive lineman Aydin Breland out of Mater Dei. He signed to Oregon as the No. 8 defensive line and No. 36 player in the country.
The Ducks did hold a commitment from five-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene earlier in the 2026 recruiting cycle, but he eventually flipped to Washington.