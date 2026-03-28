Four-Star Oregon Ducks Recruit Trending to Flip to USC Trojans

The Oregon Ducks’ six commitments in the 2027 recruiting class could soon go back down to five. Four-star offensive lineman Drew Fielder committed to coach Dan Lanning’s program in February 2026 but has been on multiple visits with the USC Trojans since.

Fielder is now predicted to flip his commitment to USC, per three recruiting insiders at Rivals. The Ducks would lose a key offensive line recruit if that’s the case, and fall to the Trojans in another recruiting battle.

USC Trojans Gain Recruiting Flip Momentum

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Trojans recently landed commitments from four-star cornerback Danny Lang and five-star safety Honor Fa’alave Johnson, who both considered the Ducks. Both commits are from Southern California, as well as Fielder.

Fielder committed to Oregon on Feb. 21, immediately after his Junior Day visit to Eugene. The Trojans officially offered him on Feb. 24, and the possibility of a recruiting flip continued to escalate from there. Fielder took an unofficial visit to USC on March 6 and returned to campus just a week later.

The offensive tackle’s father and grandfather both went to USC. Greg Bigggins of Rivals, who logged one of the three flip predictions, called the Trojans “the childhood favorite.”

“I’m committed to Oregon, but I have to consider USC as a real option too, and that’s where things sit,” Fielder told Biggins.

What a Recruiting Flip Would Mean for Oregon Ducks

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning breaks from a huddle as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

If Fielder does end up flipping his commitment, it would be a big loss for the Ducks’ 2027 class. Lanning has one other 2027 offensive line commitment at the moment, and Fielder is one of the top-ranked players committed to Oregon so far.

Fielder is set to take a spring visit to Eugene in April, in addition to his May 29 official visit. Rivals lists the Trojans as having a 97.8 percent chance to land Fielder. If Lanning and his staff can make the same type of impression they did when Fielder attended Junior Day, there’s a chance the odds shift back in Oregon’s favor.

The Ducks are set to lose a trio of key offensive linemen following the 2026 season. Center Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu and starting guard Dave Iuli should both be out of eligibility next offseason, as well as transfer tackle Michael Bennett. That makes the 2027 recruiting class even more important for the offensive line.

Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry leads a workout during spring practice with the Ducks in Eugene, Ore. Thursday, April, 13, 2023. Sports Oregon Spring Practice | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Offensive tackle Avery Michael is the other commitment for 2027. Lanning and offensive line coach A’lique Terry also bring in 2026 five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheancho this fall and four-star guard Tommy Tofi. The Ducks shouldn’t have a shortage of options to turn to in the future, but Fielder is a fast-rising recruit that could be especially impactful for whatever team he ends up with.

Losing Fielder would also mean losing another recruiting battle to the Trojans. The USC Football X account posted a video after the Lang commitment that said, “Guess the grass wasn’t greener,” with red paint covering the green grass. It appeared to target Oregon and coach Lanning after the Ducks lost the recruiting matchup.

More California-based recruits may continue to choose USC over Oregon as the rivalry heats up. That would be a massive boost for the Trojans’ recruiting class ranking, with the two programs consistently among the top teams vying for the top spot in recent years.