Oregon Ducks, Georgia Pushing For Elite Four-Star Recruit Jayden Aparicio-Bailey
The Oregon Ducks have gotten out to a fast start in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Currently sitting with the No. 9 class in the cycle, the Ducks are looking to add another top prospect to their recruiting class alongside their pair of four-star commits in Kesean Bowman and Cameron Pritchett.
Four-star safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey is being recruited by programs across the country and has peaked the interest of Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks.
Aparicio-Bailey spoke with Rivals about his recruitment and said that Auburn, Clemson, and Georgia are the early leaders in his recruitment in addition to the Ducks. He's visited numerous ACC and SEC schools this summer, but has yet to make a trip out to the West Coast.
“All of those schools I visited are standing out. Every trip was good and I really started to build relationships with the coaches at those schools. I am now working to get back to games at each of them along with Oregon," Aparicio-Bailey told Rivals. “I am looking for stability. That is important and being developed as a player is too. Then I am looking for connections to help with life after football.”
The No. 24 safety and No. 275 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Aparicio-Bailey is one of the best defensive backs from the state of Alabama in the 2027 recruiting cycle. He holds 20 offers, which is expected to rise as he enters his junior campaign this upcoming season.
Aparicio-Bailey wouldn't be the first prospect from Alabama to commit to the Ducks. Pritchett, the Ducks' four-star defensive lineman commit, committed to Oregon on June 2. If he signs with the Ducks, he would be the longest-committed Duck in their 2027 recruiting class.
Another 2027 prospect from Alabama has also caught the attention of Lanning's staff. Four-star quarterback Trent Seaborn was offered by Oregon back in 2023 and has been one of their top targets at the quarterback position for some time now.
Oregon has been recruiting the safety position at an extremely high level over the past few seasons.
During the 2025 recruiting cycle, the Ducks landed the No. 4 safety and No. 73 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings, four-star recruit Trey McNutt. One of their prized recruits in their 2025 recruiting class, McNutt is expected to have a big role with the program in the coming years.
In their 2026 recruiting cycle, Oregon's crown jewel of their class is arguably five-star safety Jett Washington. One of the Ducks' three consensus five-star commits, Washington is their lone defensive five-star commit. The No. 2 safety and No. 18 player in the country, Washington will be looked upon as a potential future face of the defense for the Ducks.