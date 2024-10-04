Can Oregon Ducks Beat Alabama, Florida State for Four-Star Receiver, Miami Decommit?
Four-star wide receiver Malachi Toney has decommitted from the Miami Hurricanes and coach Mario Cristobal, and he has the Oregon Ducks on his short list. He was committed to the 'Canes since back in August of 2023, but he backed off his Miami pledge right after he took a visit to Tuscaloosa for the Georgia vs. Alabama game. Out of American Heritage in Fort Lauderdale, the recruit also recently reclassified from the class of 2026 to the class of 2025.
As he opens back up his recruitment, it's reported that Alabama, Florida State and Oregon are at the top of his list according to Hayes Fawcett of On3. Toney received his offer from the Ducks back in May of 2023.
His father, Antonio Brown, is a former National Football League wide receiver who played with the Buffalo Bills in 2003 and the Washington Redskins from 2004-05. Antonio also attended West Virginia in college and Miami Central in high school.
The 5-10, 190-pound athlete has been remarkable throughout his high school career in Florida. Toney had 49 receptions which led to 773 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns in 2023. In 2022, it was pretty similar numbers with 35 receptions for 621 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns. He's athletic and has big-play written all over him when he gets the ball in his hands.
"Inside receiver with the skills to emerge as a high-volume target and a go-to playmaker in a spread attack... Has proven to be extremely efficient working out of a slot alignment as he uses his acceleration and agility to create separation on underneath routes. Advanced eye control and soft hands can lead to highlight-reel worthy grabs. Might not win every foot race, but is evasive after the catch and can avoid would-be tacklers with his quick feet... Ability to deliver in key moments throughout his football career despite not being the biggest or fastest shouldn’t be overlooked."- Andrew Ivins of 247 Sports
Oregon's 2025 recruiting class is currently stacked with hard commits at the wide receiver position: five-stars in Dakorien Moore out of Duncanville, Texas and Dallas Wilson out of Tampa, Florida. Four-star Cooper Perry from Scottsdale, Arizona is the Ducks' third pass catcher recruit. Toney definitely notices that when considering the Ducks into his potential decision to come to Eugene.
Toney is going to be one of the youngest players on the roster for whatever college he choices to go so that's something to be aware of. He needs a spot where he can develop and isn't immediately needed to make an impact. Oregon's head coach Dan Lanning and wide receiver coach Junior Adams can offer that to Toney next season.
