How Oregon Can Land No. 1 Safety Recruit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson Over USC
The Oregon Ducks have been working towards getting ahead with the recruiting class of 2027. One of the top recruits that Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have been making a push for is five-star safety Honor Fa’alave-Johnson. While Oregon has a shot in his recruitment, it will be an uphill battle.
Fa’alave-Johnson is one of the most elite recruits from the class of 2027. Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, he is the No. 16 recruit in the nation, the No. 1 safety, and the No. 1 recruit from California. As a California native, the Oregon Ducks’ biggest competitor for Fa’alave-Johnson is the USC Trojans.
Per On3’s Adam Gorney, the five-star safety may be looking to stay home, and that would lead to a USC commitment.
“The four-star from San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic grew up a ReggieBush fan, his family could want him close and the Trojans have made him a massive priority,” Gorney reported. “Fa’alave-Johnson took some trips over the last few months but many others were re-arranged or canceled. USC has been the mainstay and the school to watch - and now the school to beat in his recruitment.”
How Can Oregon Sway Honor Fa’alave-Johnson
The Oregon Ducks have been pursuing Fa’alave-Johnson for over a year and have not backed down. While the Trojans are the ones to beat, the Ducks could still turn things around in their recruitment of the safety.
It may not be easy to land the five-star recruit, but it is not over for the Ducks to receive a commitment from Fa’alave-Johnson. Oregon has done well recruiting on the West Coast, landing big recruits from California. One of the Ducks' most notable commits from the Class of 2026 is four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin, who is also a California native.
Oregon and USC are no strangers to competing for the same recruits, and Oregon has landed some big players over the Trojans and will continue to work to do so again. From the class of 2026, the Ducks landed five-star safety Jett Washington, who also also being heavily pursued by the USC Trojans.
USC has also won their battles, flipping defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui away from the Ducks. The Trojans have four-star quarterback Jonas Williams committed, who was once pledged to Oregon.
The key will be for the Oregon Ducks to keep up communication with Fa’alave-Johnson and show how much of a priority he is. Oregon defensive backs coach Chris Hampton has done well landing elite players in the secondary, and Fa’alave-Johnson could be another big landing for him.
“Oregon is definitely a top three school on my list and they never fail to amaze me,” Fa’alave-Johnson told On3 last spring. “The vibe I get at Oregon is unreal. They make me feel like family and a priority every time I go out there. Just building the relationships has been a great experience every time I am at Oregon.”
Even if Fa’alave-Johnson does commit to the USC Trojans, the Ducks can keep pursuing the five-star recruit and push for a flip. Fa’alave-Johnson is from the class of 2027, giving Oregon another year to convince him to join the Ducks over the Trojans.
Oregon has had an elite defense under Lanning that continues to put on big performances. As the Ducks continue to find success on the field, it could entice Fa’alave-Johnson to want to be a part of Oregon’s defense.
What makes Fa’alave-Johnson an elite prospect is that he is a talented football player beyond just the safety position. While he is primarily being recruited as a safety, he can play running back, wide receiver, and cornerback as well.
The Oregon Ducks hold just one commitment from the recruiting class of 2027. The team landed a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Cam Pritchett. Although the USC Trojans remain the ones to beat, the Oregon Ducks can continue to push for Fa’alave-Johnson.