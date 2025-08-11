Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns In Race For Elite Four-Star Wide Receiver Recruit
The Oregon Ducks are continuing to recruit one of the top prospects in the 2027 class as four-star wide receiver Julian Caldwell has been pursued by Oregon since last season.
The Ducks currently have just two commits in the class of 2027, four-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman and three-star EDGE Cameron Pritchett. Caldwell recently told On3's Sam Spiegelman that Oregon and Texas are two programs standing out in his recruitment.
Oregon Ducks Praised by Four-Star Recruit Julian Caldwell
Caldwell attended a Ducks game at Autzen Stadium last year, and is planning to attend the Oregon-Oregon State rivalry game this upcoming season at Autzen.
“They have some of the best facilities in all of college football and they’re still adding on to it with the addition of another indoor building, not only are the coaches high energy, but so are the players and you can tell how they play that they all share that same energy” Caldwell told On3.
Caldwell, who is going into his junior season at Argyle High School in Texas, had a standout sophomore season. The four-star recruit caught 21 passes for 581 yards and tacked on seven touchdowns.
Caldwell is also an elite high school sprinter, he ran the 100-meter in times that included 10.92, 10.96, 10.98, and 10.99.
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Oregon Ducks Transfers Bear Alexander, Makhi Hughes, Dillon Thieneman Turning Heads
MORE: Cleveland Browns’ Kevin Stefanski Gives Reason For Sitting Dillon Gabriel
MORE: Why The Kansas City Chiefs Are 'Worried' About Denver Broncos, Quarterback Bo Nix
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Matchup On The Horizon?
Texas Longhorns To Battle Oregon In Race For Caldwell's Commitment
The Texas Longhorns are also in the mix for Caldwell. Austin is just 218 miles away from Argyle, as opposed to the 2,000 mile difference between Caldwell’s hometown to Eugene.
The Ducks offered Caldwell a scholarship in February, while Texas offered him towards the end of April. Caldwell and the Longhorns have been in contact, as the four-star recruit attended a Texas camp back in June.
Caldwell would most likely take the Ducks to a top-five recruiting class in 2027 if he plans on committing relatively soon. The four-star recruit is the No. 61 overall 2027 recruit, the No. 13 wide receiver, and the No. 9 recruit out of Texas in the class of 2027 according to On3.
Ducks wide receiver coach Ross Douglas has shown that he is able to effectively recruit players outside of Oregon. Douglas was instrumental in the recruitment of 2026 four-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton, who plays high school football in upstate New York.
Caldwell does not yet have a date set for a commitment announcement, but Caldwell has his next visit to Eugene scheduled for Oregon's home game against Oregon State in September. Caldwell has ties to Texas, telling On3 about his childhood love for the program.
“Since I was a little kid, I went to all of the games, so it’s a blessing", Caldwell told On3.
Can Oregon land the talented receiver over the hometown team?