Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns In Race For Elite Four-Star Wide Receiver Recruit

The Oregon Ducks and Texas Longhorns are locked in a recruiting battle for elite four-star wide receiver Julian Caldwell who plays high school football in Texas. Caldwell visited Eugene for a game last season, and is set to visit Autzen Stadium this fall for the Ducks game against Oregon State.

Kyle Clements

Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks are continuing to recruit one of the top prospects in the 2027 class as four-star wide receiver Julian Caldwell has been pursued by Oregon since last season.

The Ducks currently have just two commits in the class of 2027, four-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman and three-star EDGE Cameron Pritchett. Caldwell recently told On3's Sam Spiegelman that Oregon and Texas are two programs standing out in his recruitment.

Oregon Ducks Praised by Four-Star Recruit Julian Caldwell

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Eugene Autzen Stadium Ross Doulgas Julian Caldwell Texas Longhorns Steve Sarkisian
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks down during the second half as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caldwell attended a Ducks game at Autzen Stadium last year, and is planning to attend the Oregon-Oregon State rivalry game this upcoming season at Autzen.

“They have some of the best facilities in all of college football and they’re still adding on to it with the addition of another indoor building, not only are the coaches high energy, but so are the players and you can tell how they play that they all share that same energy” Caldwell told On3.

Caldwell, who is going into his junior season at Argyle High School in Texas, had a standout sophomore season. The four-star recruit caught 21 passes for 581 yards and tacked on seven touchdowns.

Caldwell is also an elite high school sprinter, he ran the 100-meter in times that included 10.92, 10.96, 10.98, and 10.99.

Texas Longhorns To Battle Oregon In Race For Caldwell's Commitment

Steve Sarkisian Oregon Ducks Texas Longhorns Autzen Stadium Eugene Ross Douglas Dan Lanning
July 15, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Texas Longhorns are also in the mix for Caldwell. Austin is just 218 miles away from Argyle, as opposed to the 2,000 mile difference between Caldwell’s hometown to Eugene.

The Ducks offered Caldwell a scholarship in February, while Texas offered him towards the end of April. Caldwell and the Longhorns have been in contact, as the four-star recruit attended a Texas camp back in June.

Caldwell would most likely take the Ducks to a top-five recruiting class in 2027 if he plans on committing relatively soon. The four-star recruit is the No. 61 overall 2027 recruit, the No. 13 wide receiver, and the No. 9 recruit out of Texas in the class of 2027 according to On3.

Ducks wide receiver coach Ross Douglas has shown that he is able to effectively recruit players outside of Oregon. Douglas was instrumental in the recruitment of 2026 four-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton, who plays high school football in upstate New York.

Messiah Hampton Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Ross Douglas Texas Longhorns Steve Sarkisian
James Monroe's Messiah Hampton after returning a punt for a touchdown during a 17-14 loss to East High/World of Inquiry on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. / Marquel Slaughter/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caldwell does not yet have a date set for a commitment announcement, but Caldwell has his next visit to Eugene scheduled for Oregon's home game against Oregon State in September. Caldwell has ties to Texas, telling On3 about his childhood love for the program.

“Since I was a little kid, I went to all of the games, so it’s a blessing", Caldwell told On3.

Can Oregon land the talented receiver over the hometown team?

Published
Kyle Clements
KYLE CLEMENTS

Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.

