Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Searching For Quarterback Of The Future
The Oregon Ducks have been trying to build out the foundation of their 2028 recruiting class. Although it won't be a couple of seasons until the recruits sign, the Ducks have been attempting to get ahead of the curve and gain a commitment from one of their top quarterback targets.
Three-star quarterback Grayson Clary has a growing interest in the Ducks since being offered by Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein.
Ducks Searching For 2028 Quarterback Commit
Clary spoke with Rivals about how Oregon has emerged as one of the top teams in his recruitment based off his relationship with the Ducks' coaching staff.
"The relationships I have with them have caught my attention. They check in as much as they can, and we talk scheme, coverage, and things like that. The coaches are great and we are getting close. When I watch Oregon, I see great quarterback play. I like how they use the quarterback in their offense and how they run a balanced system," Clary said.
One of the top recruits in the state of South Carolina, Clary ranks as the No. 25 quarterback and No. 223 player in the country according to Rivals' Industry Ranking. He holds 11 offers including Ole Miss, Liberty, and Memphis in addition to Oregon.
Clary's recruitment is bound to grow considering his he holds two Power Four offers this early in his recruitment.
The Ducks have made it clear that they want to bring Clary into the fold with the amount of interest they have shown him. In recent recruiting cycles, the Ducks haven't always had the opportunity to bring in their top quarterback recruit, but will have an excellent chance of landing the Palmetto State native.
Oregon's Quarterback Recruiting Targets
In the 2027 recruiting cycle, the Ducks are in the mix for a handful of quarterback recruits. One of their top targets in the cycle is four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher. He is ranked as the No. 10 quarterback and No. 125 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.
Croucher has narrowed his recruitment down to three schools that include Penn State, Ole Miss, and the Ducks. Oregon have also offered four-star quarterback Sione Kaho. The No. 15 quarterback and No. 210 player in the country, Kaho is considered an Oregon lean by Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine. The RPM gives the Ducks a 79 percent chance of landing the Washington native.
With as many options as they have, the Ducks will be set with a quarterback recruit in the 2027 cycle. And considering how much effort they are pouring into Clary, it seems Stein and the Ducks are setting themselves up to land their top choice in the 2028 cycle.
Oregon has become a destination for the nation's top quarterbacks due to the position's success. The Ducks have had back-to-back Heisman Trophy finalist quarterbacks in Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel. Oregon also has four quarterbacks playing in the NFL with two starting: Marcus Mariota (Washington Commanders backup), Dillon Gabriel (Cleveland Browns backup), Bo Nix (Denver Broncos starter) and Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers starter.)
.... Those stats are enough to make many elite prospects look at Eugene as a potential destination.