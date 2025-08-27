Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Searching For Quarterback Of The Future

The Oregon Ducks have been trying to land one of the rising quarterback prospects in the 2028 recruiting cycle. Three-star quarterback Grayson Clary landed an Oregon offer after a productive freshman season and has been on the Ducks' radar since.

Gabriel Duarte

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Oregon Ducks have been trying to build out the foundation of their 2028 recruiting class. Although it won't be a couple of seasons until the recruits sign, the Ducks have been attempting to get ahead of the curve and gain a commitment from one of their top quarterback targets.

Three-star quarterback Grayson Clary has a growing interest in the Ducks since being offered by Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein.

Ducks Searching For 2028 Quarterback Commit

Oregon Ducks dan lanning schedule Dante moore Will Stein Grayson Cleary Clemson Tigers Recruiting NIL Trent Seaborn Big Ten
New Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein leads a drill on the first practice of spring for Oregon football as the Ducks prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 15 / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Clary spoke with Rivals about how Oregon has emerged as one of the top teams in his recruitment based off his relationship with the Ducks' coaching staff.

"The relationships I have with them have caught my attention. They check in as much as they can, and we talk scheme, coverage, and things like that. The coaches are great and we are getting close. When I watch Oregon, I see great quarterback play. I like how they use the quarterback in their offense and how they run a balanced system," Clary said.

One of the top recruits in the state of South Carolina, Clary ranks as the No. 25 quarterback and No. 223 player in the country according to Rivals' Industry Ranking. He holds 11 offers including Ole Miss, Liberty, and Memphis in addition to Oregon.

Clary's recruitment is bound to grow considering his he holds two Power Four offers this early in his recruitment.

The Ducks have made it clear that they want to bring Clary into the fold with the amount of interest they have shown him. In recent recruiting cycles, the Ducks haven't always had the opportunity to bring in their top quarterback recruit, but will have an excellent chance of landing the Palmetto State native.

Oregon Ducks dan lanning schedule Dante moore Will Stein Grayson Cleary Clemson Tigers Recruiting NIL Trent Seaborn Big Ten
Jan 2, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against the Duke Blue Devils in the fourth quarter during the Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Oregon's Quarterback Recruiting Targets

Oregon Ducks dan lanning schedule Dante moore Will Stein Grayson Cleary Clemson Tigers Recruiting NIL Trent Seaborn Big Ten
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws out a pass as offensive coordinator Will Stein during practice with the Oregon Ducks Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

In the 2027 recruiting cycle, the Ducks are in the mix for a handful of quarterback recruits. One of their top targets in the cycle is four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher. He is ranked as the No. 10 quarterback and No. 125 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.

Croucher has narrowed his recruitment down to three schools that include Penn State, Ole Miss, and the Ducks. Oregon have also offered four-star quarterback Sione Kaho. The No. 15 quarterback and No. 210 player in the country, Kaho is considered an Oregon lean by Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine. The RPM gives the Ducks a 79 percent chance of landing the Washington native.

With as many options as they have, the Ducks will be set with a quarterback recruit in the 2027 cycle. And considering how much effort they are pouring into Clary, it seems Stein and the Ducks are setting themselves up to land their top choice in the 2028 cycle.

Oregon has become a destination for the nation's top quarterbacks due to the position's success. The Ducks have had back-to-back Heisman Trophy finalist quarterbacks in Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel. Oregon also has four quarterbacks playing in the NFL with two starting: Marcus Mariota (Washington Commanders backup), Dillon Gabriel (Cleveland Browns backup), Bo Nix (Denver Broncos starter) and Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers starter.)

.... Those stats are enough to make many elite prospects look at Eugene as a potential destination.

