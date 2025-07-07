Oregon Ducks' Four-Star Commit Tommy Tofi Compared To NFL Star Penei Sewell
Coming into July, the Oregon Ducks had only one offensive line commit in their 2026 recruiting class. Two days into the month, the Ducks landed one of their top targets along the offensive trenches in four-star offensive lineman Tommy Tofi.
Despite committing to Cal in June, the Ducks never stopped recruiting Tofi and eventually got him to back off his pledge to the Golden Bears the same month he committed. Eventually, Oregon coachDan Lanning and the Ducks won over the four-star recruit and bring in a much-needed addition to their 2026 recruiting class.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports offered up an familiar comparison for the newly-pledged Duck.
"I think Oregon was kind of always the dream school for Tommy. He knows the Sewell family pretty well, and ironically even before he committed to Oregon, this isn't being a lazy comp, but my player comp for Tommy was Penei Sewell," Biggins said on the Autzen Audibles podcast.
The comparison to Sewell shouldn't come as a shock as when taking a deeper look at both players, they share a lot of similarities both as a recruit and player on the field.
"For Oregon this is a trend up guy. At the last update we put him into our top 100. I see him hopefully continuing to trend up. I think he's going to have a great senior year," Biggins said. "You never want to say it's a position of need because they're so stacked everywhere, but when you have a guy who's a potential NFL second or third rounder, it's a huge pick up no matter what program you're at."
The No. 6 interior offensive lineman and No. 97 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings, Tofi has been rising as a prospect and Biggins believes his commitment is an indicator of the Ducks' recent recruiting success.
The momentum on the recruiting trail continued for Oregon. A day after the Ducks landed Tofi, two more recruits announced their commitment to Oregon. Four-star safety Devin Jackson and five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho.
On his scouting report, Biggins highlighted Tofi's frame and physicality at 6-foot-6, 330 pounds as one of his biggest strengths alongside his positional versatility.
"Shows above average balance and lateral mobility as a pass protector. Smashmouth run blocker. Manhandles opposing defensive ends and tackles at the point of attack and plays with the kind of mean streak and nastiness. Boasts a rare combination of size, fluidity, and the ability to finish, Biggins said.
The Ducks' offensive line recruiting class has began to take shape after a shaky start to the cycle. With Tofi, Keli, and Iheanacho leading the way, Oregon has plenty of firepower to compete with the best of the best.
If Oregon is able to bring in one more offensive lineman recruit and bring their total up to four commits, it could turn the position into a true strength of their 2026 recruiting class.