Ducks Digest

Denver Broncos Sit Bo Nix After Slow Start: Concern In NFL Preseason Debut?

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix made his 2025 preseason debut against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. After a tough start, Nix did not score and sat early in the second quarter. Is there reason for concern after Nix's preseason debut?

Lily Crane

Dec 19, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Dec 19, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix made his 2025 preseason debut against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

The former Oregon Ducks star is anticipated to build off a breakout rookie season where he took Denver to the postseason for the first time in about a decade. What could be a big 2025 season for the Broncos starts in the Bay Area.

Bo Nix Denver Broncos San Francisco 49ers Preseason NFL Oregon Ducks Sean Payton Quarterback
Dec 19, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The franchise returns several key offensive players this season, but running backs J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey join the lineup. How the new backfield duo fits into the offense may be something to keep an eye on during the preseason.

Besides Nix, Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger make up the quarterback position. The Broncos played all three quarterbacks last preseason in the first game. The same thing could happen again, although Nix wasn’t the clear starter at this point last season that he is now.

Nix, Broncos Start Off First Preseason Game Rough

Denver Broncos Bo Nix San Francisco 49ers Preseason Quarterback NFL Sean Payton
Dec 28, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the second half in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The team’s starting quarterback played just over a quarter of action before getting subbed out for Stidham. Nix completed six of his 11 passes for 31 yards but went without a touchdown.

Denver found itself trailing early after quarterback Mac Jones and the Niners quickly scored on their opening drive after eight plays and just over four minutes of action.

Both Harvey and Dobbins earned time in the backfield during the first drive. Nine of Nix’s first 15 yards came on a pass to former Duck Troy Franklin, but the offense punted after seven plays.

The second drive wasn’t any better, as Nix and the offense continued to look out of rhythm. The quarterback took a two-point safety, following a pressure into the endzone.

The second-year quarterback made some ambitious passes that ended in rare incompletions. Largely due to another nine-yard reception by Franklin and good field positioning from an interception, the Broncos got on the board with a field goal.

Denver sat Nix in the second quarter. While the quarterback didn’t find the endzone in his limited action, he got the chance to shake off some rust without any threat of injury.

Nix’s Final Stats:

6/11 passing

0 TDs

0 INTs

Nix, Broncos Looking To Make A Statement In 2025

Denver Broncos Bo Nix San Francisco 49ers Preseason Quarterback NFL Sean Payton
Jul 24, 2025; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Denver named Nix the starting quarterback before Week 1 of the 2024 season and never looked back.

In his first season, Nix broke the franchise record for wins by a rookie quarterback. The Broncos selected him No. 12 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft following a collegiate career with the Auburn Tigers and the Oregon Ducks.

Nix replicated the success he had in college at the professional level. He recorded 2,775 yards and 29 touchdowns last season and was a finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Oregon Ducks Transfers Bear Alexander, Makhi Hughes, Dillon Thieneman Turning Heads

MORE: Cleveland Browns’ Kevin Stefanski Gives Reason For Sitting Dillon Gabriel

MORE: Why The Kansas City Chiefs Are 'Worried' About Denver Broncos, Quarterback Bo Nix

MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Matchup On The Horizon?

With a season of NFL action under his belt, Nix has a greater understanding of the team’s playbook. The Broncos made added some new offensive additions in the offseason and now that they’re quarterback is more seasoned, they’re ready to make a deeper run into the postseason.

Coach Sean Payton stated during training camp that he thinks Nix has the potential to be a top-five quarterback in the league within the next couple of seasons and that this team has the potential to make the Super Bowl. Nix backed up the latter statement earlier this week, saying, “If you’re not trying to win a Super Bowl, why are you here?”

The Broncos will play two more preseason tune ups against the Cardinals on Aug. 16 and the Saints on Aug. 23, before opening the regular season versus the Titans on Sept. 7.

feed

Published |Modified
Lily Crane
LILY CRANE

Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.

Home/Football