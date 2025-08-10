Denver Broncos Sit Bo Nix After Slow Start: Concern In NFL Preseason Debut?
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix made his 2025 preseason debut against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.
The former Oregon Ducks star is anticipated to build off a breakout rookie season where he took Denver to the postseason for the first time in about a decade. What could be a big 2025 season for the Broncos starts in the Bay Area.
The franchise returns several key offensive players this season, but running backs J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey join the lineup. How the new backfield duo fits into the offense may be something to keep an eye on during the preseason.
Besides Nix, Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger make up the quarterback position. The Broncos played all three quarterbacks last preseason in the first game. The same thing could happen again, although Nix wasn’t the clear starter at this point last season that he is now.
Nix, Broncos Start Off First Preseason Game Rough
The team’s starting quarterback played just over a quarter of action before getting subbed out for Stidham. Nix completed six of his 11 passes for 31 yards but went without a touchdown.
Denver found itself trailing early after quarterback Mac Jones and the Niners quickly scored on their opening drive after eight plays and just over four minutes of action.
Both Harvey and Dobbins earned time in the backfield during the first drive. Nine of Nix’s first 15 yards came on a pass to former Duck Troy Franklin, but the offense punted after seven plays.
The second drive wasn’t any better, as Nix and the offense continued to look out of rhythm. The quarterback took a two-point safety, following a pressure into the endzone.
The second-year quarterback made some ambitious passes that ended in rare incompletions. Largely due to another nine-yard reception by Franklin and good field positioning from an interception, the Broncos got on the board with a field goal.
Denver sat Nix in the second quarter. While the quarterback didn’t find the endzone in his limited action, he got the chance to shake off some rust without any threat of injury.
Nix’s Final Stats:
6/11 passing
0 TDs
0 INTs
Nix, Broncos Looking To Make A Statement In 2025
Denver named Nix the starting quarterback before Week 1 of the 2024 season and never looked back.
In his first season, Nix broke the franchise record for wins by a rookie quarterback. The Broncos selected him No. 12 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft following a collegiate career with the Auburn Tigers and the Oregon Ducks.
Nix replicated the success he had in college at the professional level. He recorded 2,775 yards and 29 touchdowns last season and was a finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year.
With a season of NFL action under his belt, Nix has a greater understanding of the team’s playbook. The Broncos made added some new offensive additions in the offseason and now that they’re quarterback is more seasoned, they’re ready to make a deeper run into the postseason.
Coach Sean Payton stated during training camp that he thinks Nix has the potential to be a top-five quarterback in the league within the next couple of seasons and that this team has the potential to make the Super Bowl. Nix backed up the latter statement earlier this week, saying, “If you’re not trying to win a Super Bowl, why are you here?”
The Broncos will play two more preseason tune ups against the Cardinals on Aug. 16 and the Saints on Aug. 23, before opening the regular season versus the Titans on Sept. 7.