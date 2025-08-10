Oregon Ducks vs. USC Trojans Updated Betting Odds: Surprising Point Spread
The Oregon Ducks have a big season ahead as they look to prove they can maintain their dominance from last year. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have a new quarterback taking the lead, but still have a strong unit entering the season.
There are many games to look forward to in 2025, but for the first time since conference realignment, the Oregon Ducks will face the USC Trojans. The two were in the Pac-12 together and are familiar foes, but this is their first time facing off in the Big Ten.
Oregon Ducks vs. USC Trojans Betting Odds
The Oregon Ducks will host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, the second-to-last game of the college football regular season.
The Oregon Ducks are 13.5-point favorites against the USC Trojans on BetMGM. The over/under is 55.5 points.
The Oregon Ducks are coming off of Big Ten Championship while the USC Trojans had a tough season, finishing 7-6 overall, going 4-5 in Big Ten conference play. The last time the Trojans and Ducks faced was in 2023, when the Ducks got the win, 36-27.
Oregon has won the last three matchups, looking to keep the streak alive.
Oregon Defense To Prevent USC’ Explosiveness
While the Ducks are 13.5-point favorites, there is a long season ahead. The USC Trojans are looking to build an explosive offense. The Trojans are looking to have more consistency at the quarterback position with Jayden Maiava returning to the team. USC also has two returning wide receivers, Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane.
Even if USC's offense is explosive, the Oregon Ducks' defensive backs have been performing well through camp. The defense has not allowed too many explosive plays from the passing game. By November, when the defense is fully adjusted to the season, it will be a challenge for USC to take shots downfield.
Oregon’s defense has been consistently strong under Dan Lanning. With returning players such as linebacker Bryce Boettcher, and incoming recruits such as defensive lineman Bear Alexander, the Ducks could go another season making it difficult for offenses to get into the endzone.
Oregon’s Offense To Open Up
The Ducks' running back room is full of depth that is going to completely open up the offense. Following the 2024 season, the Ducks signed running back Mahki Hughes through the NCAA Transfer Portal. In addition to Hughes, the Ducks will also have running backs Noah Whittington, Jordon Davison, and Jay Harris on the roster.
With how deep the running back room is, no matter who is named the starter, there is enough depth to keep the athlete’s legs rested.
“I think consistency is the most important thing. I think you got to play this game at a consistent level, especially when you got a lot of guys in the room with a lot of different skill sets, a lot of different talent, and there is a lot of talent in the room, so the mental process is so important,” Oregon running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples said speaking to the media.
“I think we're gonna go into each game with a game plan based on strengths and weaknesses of a team, based on the defense place, on what they're gonna be able to do. Do I see us being able to do a little bit more 21 with the guys we got, with the multifaceted backs? Yeah, I do,” Samples continued.
Quarterback Dante Moore is projected to be the starter, but by November, he should be well adjusted to the offense and be able to reach his potential. Moore spent the 2024 season sitting behind Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel and took the time to develop. Moore has the chance to lead the Ducks to another College Football Playoff run.
The Oregon Ducks are 23-39-2 against USC all-time. While USC could put up a fight, the Ducks are heavily favored as they take on the Trojans at Autzen Stadium. With the game taking place in late November, the matchup could have major College Football Playoff implications.
