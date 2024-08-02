Oregon Ducks Send Strong Message To Rival Washington Huskies in Big Ten
EUGENE - Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has never beaten the Washington Huskies, with an 0-3 record that includes the tough loss in the 2023 Pac-12 Championship game.
Entering his third season as head coach, the Ducks rivalry with the Huskies is thriving as both teams enter the Big Ten conference. Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa says it'd "mean the world" to give coach Lanning his first win over Washington.
Below is an exclusive Q & A with Bassa and Oregon Ducks SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. Bassa reveals the Ducks' excitement to play vs. Washington, his take on Deion Sanders/Kirby Smart comments about coach Lanning, which NFL teams the Ducks are learning from and what he's hoping to put on tape before the 2025 NFL Draft.
Q: Which game on the 2024 football schedule are you really excited for?
Bassa: This opponent, we've been playing every year, so I'd have to say Washington. I mean, nothing new going to the Big Ten. They're coming right with us, so I'm excited to see them.
Q: How great would it be in your senior year to give Coach Lanning his first win against the Huskies?
Bassa: Yeah, I know it would mean the world to me and I know it would mean the world to him.
Q: Last season it was Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders kind of coming at Dan Lanning a little bit. And this season it was Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart making a couple of comments about Coach Lanning. What do you make of like the head coaching chatter?
Bassa: Obviously, coaches might have a little bit of beef. I'm not saying any in particular. But coaches are going to have relationships. They're humans just like us, right?
It's kind of funny to kind of see some of the clips online, right? Sometimes you go on your phone and you see like what he said and it's like, okay, yeah, Like, Coach Lanning just being Coach Lanning again.
Q: What is your opinion on the Oregon offense?
Bassa: Just facing the best every day. Facing Coach Stein every day. I know he's going to bring something new at us every day.
Q: Have you seen a change with Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein getting more creative?
Bassa: Oh, yeah. Obviously, he's going to get like some of his plays from the NFL. So just getting those the studies when they sit down in their coaching staff meetings, just how they import some of the NFL games, like some of the best teams like the Chiefs or it could be the Niners. Who have like some of the best offenses in the league, right? So just kind of just importing some of their game and, you know, bringing it to his game.
Q: Your final season this year, what are you looking to put on tape for the NFL?
Bassa: I'm looking to put on everything. Just a guy that's dominant, a guy that can play man-to-man on receivers in the slot, a guy that can play man-to-man on tight ends. Can match up against, you know, fast guys, slow guys, and a guy that can dominate the run as well.