Big Ten Network Planning Special Programming for Oregon Ducks, New Members
The Oregon Ducks have almost officially joined the Big Ten Conference.
Yes, football coach Dan Lanning spoke at Big Ten Football Media Days last week in Indianapolis and volleyball coach Matt Ulmer already voted for preseason awards ahead of their media days next week, but the date everyone has had circled for a year is Aug. 2. That's the day the Big Ten officially grows to 18 members with the additions of Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington.
With the league growing, the Big Ten Network is has programming that will honor the new additions. BTN will debut brand-new original programming dedicated to each school, along with classic games showcasing memorable moments across various sports. Throughout the celebratory day, there will also be interviews and analysis with key figures from all four programs.
Coverage begins with four hours of classic games from all four schools, beginning with USC Volleyball Classic: USC at UCLA - 9/20/17 at 5 a.m. PDT and followed by UCLA Women's Soccer Classic: USC at UCLA - 11/3/17 at 6 a.m. PDT. Oregon Volleyball Classic: Oregon at Penn State - 8/27/11 debuts at 7 a.m. PDT, with Washington Soccer Classic: Washington at Indiana - 9/1/23 at 8 a.m. PDT.
A special one-hour edition of B1G Today debuts at 9 a.m. PDT, hosted by Dave Revsine, Rick Pizzo, and Jake Butt, as they discuss the four new programs joining the Big Ten. The episode will re-air at 2 p.m. PDT and again at 9:30 p.m. PDT.
As for the four individual schools, they will each have two hours of dedicated programming. The programming for each school will include B1G Welcome, The B1G Moment, and B1G Trailblazers.
Oregon's dedicated two hours on BTN begin at noon PDT, with B1G Welcome: Oregon, giving fans an inside look at the Ducks. That will be followed by The B1G Moment: Women's Track Triple Crown, which highlights the historic achievements of the 2017 women's track team. Finally, B1G Trailblazers: Tinker Hatfield provides a sit-down with Hatfield and tells the story of his time at Oregon and his legendary career at Nike.
The B1G Moment for the other schools include features Tyus Edney (UCLA), The Catch (USC), and Isaiah Thomas (Washington). B1G Trailblazers will look at Ann Meyers Drysdale (UCLA), Lizette Salas (USC), and Detlef Schrempf (Washington).
Also airing on Aug. 2, a new episode of Campus Eats: West Coastin' debuts at 9 p.m. PDT, where Jenny Dell and Troy Johnson visit El Cholo at USC, Killer Burger in Eugene, Perry's Cafe and Beach Rentals near UCLA, and Ivar's Salmon House right off the Washington waters.
The full programming schedule can be found below.
Show
Time (PDT)
USC Volleyball Classic: USC at UCLA - 9/20/17
5 a.m.
UCLA Women's Soccer Classic: USC at UCLA - 11/3/17
6 a.m.
Oregon Volleyball Classic: Oregon at Penn State - 8/27/11
7 a.m.
Washington Soccer Classic: Washington at Indiana - 9/1/23
8 a.m.
B1G Today
9 a.m.
B1G Welcome: UCLA
10 a.m.
The B1G Moment: Tyus Edney
10:30 a.m.
B1G Trailblazers: Ann Meyers-Drysdale
11 a.m.
B1G Welcome: Oregon
Noon
The B1G Moment: Women's Track Triple Crown
12:30 p.m.
B1G Trailblazers: Tinker Hatfield
1 p.m.
B1G Today (Re-air)
2 p.m.
B1G Welcome: USC
3 p.m.
The B1G Moment: The Catch
3:30 p.m.
B1G Trailblazers: Lizette Salas
4 p.m.
Football Training Camp: Washington
5 p.m.
B1G Welcome: Washington
6 p.m.
The B1G Moment: Isaiah Thomas
6:30 p.m.
B1G Trailblazers: Detlef Schrempf
7 p.m.
Football Training Camp: Washington (Re-air)
8 p.m.
Campus Eats: West Coastin'
9 p.m.
B1G Today (Re-air)
9:30 p.m.
UCLA Football Classic: USC at UCLA - 11/17/12
10:30 p.m.
Campus Eats: West Coastin' (Re-air)
11:30 p.m.
Football Training Camp: Washington (Re-air)
Midnight
Washington Football Classic: 2023 Pac-12 Championship: Washington vs. Oregon - 12/1/23
1 a.m.
USC Football Classic: USC at Ohio State - 9/12/09
2 a.m.