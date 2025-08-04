Oregon Ducks Relying On Depth After Potential Season-Ending Injury To Evan Stewart
The Oregon Ducks came into this offseason with one of the best returning wide receivers in the country in Evan Stewart, but when Stewart went down with an injury this summer, it revealed Oregon's lack of experience behind Stewart on the depth chart.
Stewart's injury might have forced Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein to re-evaluate some of the Ducks' offensive plans.
Stein said during a media availability session last week that although Stewart's potentially season-ending injury has altered the Ducks' plans on offense, the unit must roll on. Stewart went down this past June with a patellar tendon injury.
"Anytime you lose anybody in your squad, it's tough. Losing Evan was definitely tough. But, next man man up mentality. I mean, we've been here before. I've been here before in my career, whether it's as a player, as a coach, people get hurt in this game. It's unfortunate. We wish it wouldn't have happened, but it did," Stein said.
Stewart had a lot of production last season and was expected to be one of the top wide receivers in the country this season. He reeled in 48 passes for 613 yards and five touchdowns last year. Stein said he's been counting on Oregon's talented, albeit inexperienced wide receivers room stepping up in lieu of Stewart's absence.
"So it's about, yeah, guys stepping up, doing their job, learning, growing. So this fall camp is all about trying to feel early on who that guy's going to be. We got a good group of kids, inexperienced but talented, so it'll be interesting to see who comes out of camp to really take that spot," Stein said.
Malik Benson, Justius Lowe, and Gary Bryant Jr. are the only wide receivers that have any experience on the Ducks' depth chart as they each have over 100 career receiving yards. Oregon's offense will need them to step up in order for their pass attack to not miss a beat.
The Ducks will also need their underclassmen in the wide receivers' room to mature quickly in order to fill a role in the offense. True freshman Dakorien Moore will be expected to be a big contributor to the program after signing with Oregon this offseason. The No. 1 wide receiver and No. 4 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Moore was the crown jewel of the Ducks' 2025 recruiting class.
Dante Moore, Oregon's projected starting quarterback, will also heavily rely on Kenyon Sadiq, who is one of the top draft-eligible tight ends in the country. Sadiq didn't play a major role in 2024 as he backed up Terrance Ferguson, who became a 2025 NFL Draft pick. The Idaho native recorded 24 catches for 308 yards and two touchdowns last season and will surely look to break through those numbers with Stewart's absence.