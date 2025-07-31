Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Reveals Update on Evan Stewart's Injury Rehab

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart suffered a torn patellar tendon earlier this offseason, putting his 2025-2026 season in doubt. Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke to the media on Wednesday about Stewart's injury rehab.

Cory Pappas

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) greets fans following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) greets fans following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart suffered a torn patellar tendon in his knee earlier this offseason which has put his entire 2025-2026 season in doubt. Stewart was projected to be Oregon’s No. 1 target this season.

Dan Lanning On Evan Stewart Injury Rehab

Oregon Ducks Evan Stewart Wide Receiver Injury Update Dan Lanning NFL Tez Johnson
Oregon coach Dan Lanning during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning spoke to the media on Wednesday. Lanning talked about Evan Stewart’s rehab. Lanning stated that Stewart would not be rehabbing in Miami during the entire fall and will be back in Eugene “When he’s back.”

If Stewart does indeed come back to Eugene at some point this fall, that could signal he is closer to coming back to action. 

MORE: What Oregon Ducks Receiver Malik Benson Said About Dante Moore, Evan Stewart Injury

MORE: Georgia Bulldogs Battling Oregon Ducks For Elite 4-Star Recruit

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Opens Up About Coaching Transfer Bear Alexander

MORE: Top-5 College Football Offensive Coordinators Primed To Become Head Coaches

Evan Stewart Injury A Tough Blow For Oregon

Oregon Ducks Evan Stewart Wide Receiver Injury Update Dan Lanning NFL Tez Johnson
Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) rushes with the football in front of Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Ricardo Hallman (2) after catching a pass during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Evan Stewart injury is devastating for Oregon’s offense as they look to fill the void left by their top offensive performers last season. Oregon will be without quarterback Dillon Gabriel, leading wide receiver Tez Johnson, and leading rusher Jordan James, who all were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. 

Stewart is heading into his second year with the Ducks and looked poised to be a star. In 2024 with Oregon, Stewart had 48 catches for 613 yards and five receiving touchdowns. 

Stewart’s first two collegiate seasons were with the Texas A&M Aggies in 2022 and 2023. In these two years, he totaled 91 catches for 1,163 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football