Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Reveals Update on Evan Stewart's Injury Rehab
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart suffered a torn patellar tendon in his knee earlier this offseason which has put his entire 2025-2026 season in doubt. Stewart was projected to be Oregon’s No. 1 target this season.
Dan Lanning On Evan Stewart Injury Rehab
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning spoke to the media on Wednesday. Lanning talked about Evan Stewart’s rehab. Lanning stated that Stewart would not be rehabbing in Miami during the entire fall and will be back in Eugene “When he’s back.”
If Stewart does indeed come back to Eugene at some point this fall, that could signal he is closer to coming back to action.
Evan Stewart Injury A Tough Blow For Oregon
The Evan Stewart injury is devastating for Oregon’s offense as they look to fill the void left by their top offensive performers last season. Oregon will be without quarterback Dillon Gabriel, leading wide receiver Tez Johnson, and leading rusher Jordan James, who all were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Stewart is heading into his second year with the Ducks and looked poised to be a star. In 2024 with Oregon, Stewart had 48 catches for 613 yards and five receiving touchdowns.
Stewart’s first two collegiate seasons were with the Texas A&M Aggies in 2022 and 2023. In these two years, he totaled 91 catches for 1,163 yards and six receiving touchdowns.