Breaking Down Oregon's Rough Remaining Big Ten Schedule
The Oregon Ducks are 7-1, going 4-1 in the Big Ten conference, following a win against the Wisconsin Badgers. The Ducks are heading into a bye week, and will have four games remaining when they return.
With the Ducks' remaining schedule, Oregon will have to keep up the momentum after the bye to ensure a College Football Playoff appearance.
Oregon Ducks Remaining Schedule
Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2)
After the bye, the Ducks will travel to Kinnick Stadium to face the Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa holds a 6-2 record, currently on a three-game win streak. One of the Hawkeyes’ losses was against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, and Iowa kept it close.
Last time Oregon had a bye, they suffered their first loss of the season, and how the Ducks perform after rest will be something to watch for once again. The Hawkeyes will also be coming off a bye week, giving both teams an equal amount of rest before the matchup.
Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3)
On Nov. 14, the Ducks will face the Minnesota Golden Gophers. While this may be the easiest remaining opponent on paper, Minnesota has a 5-3 record and has had some big wins this season. The Golden Gophers were able to take down the Nebraska Cornhuskers and should not be counted out.
The positive side for the Ducks is that the matchup will be at Autzen Stadium, giving Oregon the help from their home crowd. Oregon’s defense has a chance to make another statement, but the offense will have to get back to the explosiveness they have shown in the past.
USC Trojans (5-2)
The No. 23 USC Trojans have had an up-and-down season, but still hold a 5-2 record heading into week 10 of the college football season. The Trojans have had some big wins, but USC's defense has struggled to stop the run, which is something the Ducks can take advantage of.
USC has a talented group of offensive weapons, and Oregon’s defense will face a tough test. The Ducks’ defense will have to show up defending both the pass and the run, as USC may be the toughest offensive opponent remaining on Oregon's schedule. The matchup will be Oregon’s final home game of the season, creating a tough atmosphere for the Trojans.
Washington Huskies (6-2)
The Washington Huskies have been one of the most underrated teams in college football. While they have two losses, the Huskies have also pulled off some big wins, such as defeating then-No. 23 Illinois, 42-25.
Although Oregon may be the favorite entering the game, the matchup will take place in Washington to close out the regular season. With the Huskies' success, Oregon will have to play hard, as it could end up determining the program’s fate for a CFP appearance.
Dante Moore's Status
While the weather did impact the matchup against Wisconsin, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore did exit the game with an injury. The good news for Ducks’ fans is that Oregon coach Dan Lanning provided a positive update on Moore’s status after the game.
“I think we could have pushed to get him back in, but he’s good, he got a bloody nose. He got hit pretty good, and he looks like he’s in great shape now,” Lanning said.
Moore will get some extra rest through the bye, and the Ducks’ quarterback should be good to go to finish out the season. Moore will have a big test ahead with Oregon’s schedule, but he will also have the chance to prove he can lead the program to success against challenging opponents.