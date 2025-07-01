Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Well-Represented In 2025 WNBA All-Star Game

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu and Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally were both named starters for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game in Indiana. The former Oregon Ducks teammates have the opportunity to play together for a game at the professional level.

Former Oregon women's basketball players Satou Sabally, left, and Sabrina Ionescu are introduced during the Oregon Colorado Saturday Oct. 30, 2021.Eug 103021 Uo Cofb10 / [Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard] / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Oregon Ducks are set to have multiple former players in the WNBA All-Star Game for the second time in the past four seasons.

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu and Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally were among the 10 starters named for the 2025 All-Star Game.

Former Oregon women's basketball players Satou Sabally, left, and Sabrina Ionescu are introduced during the Oregon Colorado Saturday Oct. 30, 2021.Eug 103021 Uo Cofb10 / [Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard] / USA TODAY NETWORK

The starters were determined by a combination of fan (50 percent), player (25 percent) and media votes (25 percent). Four guards and six front court players made up the selection.

It’s the fourth consecutive All-Star selection for Ionescu. Coming off a WNBA Championship in 2024, the Liberty star is playing some of the best basketball of her career. The 2020 WNBA No. 1 overall pick is averaging a career-best 18.6 points a game, to go along with 5.1 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

Sabally is similarly having a career year in what’s also her sixth season. She’s averaging 19.1 points a game, 8.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals in her first year with the Phoenix Mercury. It will be Sabally’s third All-Star game, with her previous selections coming in 2021 and 2023.

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu looks to shoot the ball as Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally defends.
Jun 19, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) looks to shoot the ball as Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) defends during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

The duo of Ionescu and Sabally played together at Oregon from 2017 to 2020. They helped the Ducks to their first and only Final Four appearance in 2019. Oregon was one of the favorites to win the NCAA Championship in 2020 before the season got cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite being opponents in the WNBA and at the international level, the former college teammates received the opportunity to pair up again over the winter for the Phantom Basketball Club in the 3x3 league Unrivaled.

“Being able to play together professionally is really exciting,” Ionescu said to NBC Sports in January. “Being able to see her growth in this league, mine, and now being able to join forces and be able to pick up like we left off in college is really exciting.”

Depending on which team Ionescu and Sabally are each drafted on, they could be teammates once again in this year’s All-Star Game.

The reserves will be announced on July 6 at 9 a.m. PT. The Minnesota Lynx’s Napheesa Collier and the Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark are the two captains who will draft their All-Star squads on July 8.

Joining Ionescu, Sabally, Clark and Collier as starters are Fever forward Aliyah Boston, Liberty forward Breanna Stewart, Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers, Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike, Las Vegas forward A’ja Wilson and Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu after the Stephen vs Sabrina three-point
Feb 17, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) after the Stephen vs Sebrina three-point challenge during NBA All Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

In addition to the All-Star Game itself, it’s to be seen whether or not Ionescu or Sabally may participate in other All-Star festivities. Ionescu already won the WNBA Skills Challenge in 2022 and the WNBA Three-Point Contest in 2023 when she famously set a WNBA and NBA record of 37 makes.

The Liberty guard could become just the second WNBA player to be a multiple-time Three-Point Contest champion if she were to compete and win. Ionescu also competed against Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry at the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

Ionescu and Sabally are scheduled to play in the All-Star Game on July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana.

