New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Praises Caitlin Clark In Return From Injury
Despite the Indiana Fever handing the New York Liberty their first loss of the season, Oregon Ducks legend Sabrina Ionescu couldn’t help but praise Fever star Caitlin Clark.
Two of the best guards in the WNBA went head-to-head on Saturday. Ionescu scored 34 points with four 3-pointers, while Clark notched 32 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and seven triples in her return from injury.
“We know what a great shooter she is, and I think we just gave her too many easy ones,” Ionescu said. “Obviously, she has great range and her ability to get her shot off is really impressive, especially with missing some games.”
The Liberty were an undefeated 9-0 before Saturday’s 102-88 loss, which was good for their best start in franchise history and the best record in the league.
Clark suffered a left quadriceps strain against New York when they faced off on May 24, but the Fever cleared her to return to the lineup on Saturday.
“On a personal level, I’m really happy to see her back out on the court healthy, feeling good,” Ionescu said. “Because obviously it’s important for them, but just for her, I’m happy she’s back.”
The Indiana guard made an instant impact in her rookie season. Clark broke several rookie records on her way to being named the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year and an All-Star. She’s dealt with injury early in her sophomore season, missing a preseason game due to a lower leg injury as well as five regular season games.
Ionescu understands the challenges of being sidelined early in her career. In the third game of her career in 2020, Ionescu injured her ankle against the Atlanta Dream. It was diagnosed as a grade 3 sprain, and she missed the remainder of her rookie season.
She played through the lingering injury in her second season before securing her first of now three All-Star appearances in a healthy 2022 season.
New York has since risen to the top of the sport in the past couple of years, making back-to-back WNBA Finals appearances and winning the 2024 WNBA Championship. Ionescu played a critical role in the title, even hitting the game-winning 3-pointer against the Minnesota Lynx in the third game of the finals.
Ionescu’s averaging 19.5 points, 5.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game through 10 appearances this season. The Liberty have been close to unstoppable in the early going, until running into Clark’s squad for the second time.
“I would say this is great learning for us to just be able to understand when things aren’t going well and things are a little clunky offensively and defensively, how we can stay together and figure out ways to get easier looks for one another,” Ionescu said.
The former Iowa Hawkeye star is looking to have a similar career storyline with Indiana. She told the media before the season opener that her expectation is for the Fever “to try to win a championship.” Indiana is 5-5 on the season, but 3-2 with Clark in the lineup.