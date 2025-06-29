Phoenix Mercury Forward Satou Sabally Shines In Matchup Of Former Oregon Ducks Stars
In what was a potential WNBA Finals preview, the Phoenix Mercury and former Oregon Ducks forward Satou Sabally starred in a victory over the New York Liberty.
Sabally recorded 25 points and six rebounds in the 106-91 win over the reigning WNBA Champions. The Mercury set a franchise record of 18 makes from beyond the arc, with Sabally tying a career-high with seven triples on 10 attempts.
“I really work hard, and I really enjoy playing alongside amazing players … When you have greatness around you, things come easier,” Sabally said after the game. “If you keep working on your game and never stop believing in yourself, then you’ll just have your moment to shine.”
The Phoenix star faced off against former Oregon teammates Sabrina Ionescu and her sister Nyara Sabally. Ionescu was held to just nine points and seven assists in her second game back from a neck injury. Nyara, meanwhile, tallied a season-high of 16 points to go along with six rebounds.
The two sides matched up against each other in New York 12 days prior, with the Mercury also taking the victory in the first meeting. Before the June 19 showdown, the Sabally sisters shared a hug in the tunnel, a moment that went viral.
“If I go light against her, that would be a disrespectful act,” Satou said about playing against Nyara. “I’m going to go hard at my sis. She goes hard at me, and I think it just shows mutual respect because we have to keep each other honest.”
While Nyara was drafted with the fifth pick in 2022, Ionescu and Satou went No. 1 and No. 2 overall, respectively, in the 2020 WNBA Draft after spending their collegiate careers with the Ducks.
Five years later, the trio are helping their teams to top three spots in the WNBA standings through the first two months of the season.
The Mercury swapped spots with the Liberty following the win, holding their best record to start the season since they won the title in 2014. Satou has played a key role in the team’s early success. She leads Phoenix in scoring, with a career-high of 19.6 point per game.
“It’s really exciting to see her thrive here,” Phoenix guard Sami Whitcomb said about Sabally postgame. "She wants to be the best version of herself.”
The German forward was part of a four-team trade back in February that brought her to the Mercury after spending the first five years of her career with the Dallas Wings. The franchise is in the middle of a massive roster reconstruction after 2009 MVP Diana Taurasi’s retirement and the departure of All-Star center Brittney Griner.
Needless to say, the older Sabally sister has adjusted quickly to her new team. Satou, who already appeared in the 2021 and 2023 All-Star games, picked up 175,611 fan votes in the first set of All-Star voting returns, which is the 12th most in the league. Ionescu had the eighth-most fan votes in the first return, with 234,684.