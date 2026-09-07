Oregon ‘Ducks vs. Them’ Video From Boise State Could Answer One Big Question

EUGENE - Oregon fans are eagerly awaiting the first “Ducks vs. Them” video of the season, which is typically released on the Monday or Tuesday following a game. The behind-the-scenes series could provide a revealing look at how the No. 2 Ducks responded to adversity during their season-opening win over an unranked Boise State team.

The Ducks beat Boise State, 34-27 in front of a sold out Autzen Stadium that raised some questions about a sluggish start and 10 penalties. Notably, Oregon averaged only five penalties per game in 2025.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Was Dan Lanning’s Halftime Message?

One moment to watch for in the highly-anticipated video: What was coach Dan Lanning’s halftime message with Oregon trailing Boise State 17-14? The Ducks entered the locker room facing their first deficit of the season as upset alerts went off across college football.

Lanning delivered a fiery message to sideline reporter Jenny Dell as he headed into the locker room at halftime.

"That was an experience," Dell said on the CBS Sports Broadcast. "Dan Lanning is quite fired up. I'm gonna choose my words with this one... He said we need to turn it the (expletive) up and turn it the (expletive) on."

"Well guys that was an experience." 🤣@JennyDell_ details her halftime conversation with Dan Lanning. pic.twitter.com/7VVu0PirBD — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 5, 2026

Lanning revealed he was dissappointed in the team coming out flat and beating themseles with "silly mistakes." He also relayed confidence that the team would have a different energy in the second half.

Will the video show his halftime message? How did quarterback Dante Moore rally the team and respond as they faced an early deficit? Who were the other players who stepped into a leadership role?

Moore gave a little insight into the halftime message in his postgame press conference.

"Coach Lanning came in with his juice and screaming in a positive way and saying, ‘Hey, the score is 0-0 right now. Let’s respond and let’s just go out here and play our style of football,"" Moore said.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) walks off the field after a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boise State "Shout!" Motivation

Another storyline to keep an eye on: Boise State danced to "Shout!" in Autzen Stadium and many of the Ducks players reiterated that they didn't appreciate that and used it as fuel for the fourth quarter. In particular, Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson took issue with it.

"They were having their fun, but I kind of took it as a little disrespect," Johnson said. "It's our song. Y'all don't got no business dancing to our song. They're a great team though, and I give them their props. They play hard. But that was a little funny to see them out there dancing."

Moore weighed in as well, reiterating the motivation it created within the offense.

"When we seen that, it was like, ‘Hey, you can’t do that in our home.’ So we made sure that we go out here and capitalize and finish drives and put some points on the board," Moore said.

Oregon fans have seen glimpses of Lanning's intensity in large thanks to the video team's compelling 'Ducks vs. Them' cinematic recaps.

The team releases an inside look that takes fans inside the locker room into Lanning's pre-game, half time or postgame speeches. Whether it's a high-energy team meeting or learning about the theme of the week, the videos provide a rare glimpse into what Lanning is like as a coach.

Oregon ducks running back Jordon Davison and reporter Bri Amaranthus | Seigher Brown

Oregon Players Reveal When Dan Lanning is Most Intense

Lanning's players provided a rare look at the 40-year-old coach, before the season started. However, their answers are very relevant now, considering their insight into how Lanning' disposition changes when the Ducks aren't living up to the standard with mental errors or preventable mistakes. The answers suggest Lanning’s intensity stems from accountability.

During Oregon football media day, Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus asked nine Duck players to finish two sentences...

- “Dan Lanning is happiest when…”

- “Dan Lanning is most intense when…”

Their responses offered a candid, and occasionally funny, look at the coach behind Oregon’s pursuit to contend in the Big Ten Conference and the College Football Playoff.

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Is Happiest When...

Jordon Davison: "We're winning!"

Bear Alexander: “We’re winning. We win football games.”

Iverson Hooks: “No false starts.”

Gernorris Wilson: “Everybody’s in their place, doing the right thing.”

Devon Jackson: “We win games.”

Peyton Woodyard: “When we’re putting points on the board.”

Aaron Flowers: “Winning.”

Bailey Ettridge: “When he’s on the field. I think he’s happiest on the field.”

Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Is Most Intense When...

Jordon Davison: "We're winning!"

Bear Alexander: “When somebody does something stupid.”

Peyton Woodyard: “We’re not running to the ball.”

Gernorris Wilson: “Offense is winning the day.”

Devon Jackson: “If you mess up the same mistake twice.”

Iverson Hooks: “A mental error.”

Andrew Olesh: “When we jump offsides.”

Aaron Flowers: “Game time.”

Bailey Ettridge: “Also when he’s on the field.”

With Oregon’s season opener providing plenty of drama - maybe more than Oregon fans wanted - the first “Ducks vs. Them” video should offer no shortage of compelling moments. This article will be updated when it is released.

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