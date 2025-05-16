Oregon Ducks Athletic Director Stresses Regular Season Scheduling For College Football Playoff
In year two of the 12-team College Football Playoff, it may feel less and less like a program's regular season should include major competition. If a school schedules a game with an out-of-conference team during their regular season and loses, was that risk truly worth it regarding how much money and glory there is to be made with a post-season worthy record?
In a recent interview with former Oregon and NFL tight end George Wrighster III on his "Unafraid Show" podcast, University of Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens stressed that continuing to produce exciting match-ups in the regular season yields more positives than negatives for the Oregon Ducks.
"You still want the regular season to be relevant," Mullens said to Wrighster. "At the end of the day, conference media revenue is extremely important. But ticket revenue and the donations tied to the ticket revenue and the passion and connection with your fans is extremely important as well."
According to the College Football Playoff website, conference with teams that reached the playoffs in the 2024-2025 year received $300,000 for each team that played a post season football game and the same amount for each individual program participating (if they meet NCAA’s APR for participation).
Conferences earned $4 million for each team that reached the College Football Playoff.
According to reporting from OPB's Kyra Buckley, Oregon 's football program brought in $80 million out of the athletic department's $150 million revenue total in 2023. That figure includes ticket sales, conference media agreements, parking, merchandise, donor donations. That figure is heavily impacted by home game attendance and regular season support, like Mullens pointed to.
MORE: NFL Insider Reveals Trade Plans For Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders
MORE: Oregon Ducks Land 5-Star Recruit Richard Wesley: Next Kayvon Thibodeaux?
MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Welcomes Every Rookie With Clear Message
In his interview with Wrighster, Mullens emphasized Oregon's dedication to scheduling interesting opponents throughout the landscape of college football and building home-and-home relationships with teams across the nation.
"So, you know, in the last 15 years, we've had, we've played a regional FCS opponent which in our region tends to be a really good FCS team. We've played a group of five opponent again, which in our region, tends to be a really good group of five team. And then we've done a home and home with other power four, you know, we've got Oklahoma State next year. We played Boise [State] last year. We've got Baylor in the future," Mullens said.
Oregon's first three home games in the 2025 season are all scheduled with out of conference opponents. Montana State on August 30 (Big Sky), Oklahoma State on September 6 (Big Twelve), and Oregon State (PAC-12) all represent efforts to bring regular season games to hook fans.
"I think our formula will still stay the same. Because now, you really have to win your conference to prove it," Mullens said. "You still want the regular season to be relevant."