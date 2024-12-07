Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions: Keys To Winning Big Ten Championship Game
EUGENE – The No. 1 Oregon Ducks are gearing up to face the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions in the highly anticipated Big Ten Conference Championship Game. What are the keys to victory for Oregon to secure a first-round bye and a potential bid to the Rose Bowl Game?
The Ducks, who competed as a member of the Big Ten for the first time ever, walked into their new conference finished the regular season undefeated for the first time since 2012. The Ducks are the only undefeated team in college football. In order to stay undefeated, Oregon will have to get past the Penn State Nittany Lions.
For Penn State, this game is a chance to redeem an otherwise stellar season. The Nittany Lions’ only loss came against Ohio State, a team Oregon defeated 32-31 earlier this season. Despite Penn State’s loss to the Buckeyes, the Lions have been dominant throughout the season, boasting an explosive offense and a defense that includes the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.
“I think they do as good a job as any at utilizing their personnel. Their scheme is really difficult to plan for offensively, so that’ll be a fun challenge for us and our defensive staff,” said Oregon coach Dan Lanning.
The stakes couldn’t be higher, as the winner of this game will secure a coveted first-round bye in the newly expanded 12-team College Football Playoff. The loser, though almost certainly still in the expanded playoff, will face a tougher road without the luxury of a bye. In order for the Ducks to come out with a win, they must remain true to their character traits and play a clean, sound game of football.
Oregon’s Keys to Securing a Victory in the Big Ten Championship Game
1. Neutralize Penn State’s Offensive Weapons
Penn State ranks in the top 10 nationally in total offense with nearly 443 yards per game, and a huge part of that success is Penn State tight end Tyler Warren. He ranks in the top 25 nationally in receiving yards with 978 on the season and has scored 17 touchdowns, tying for the eighth-most in program history. His ability to stretch the field vertically has been key to the Nittany Lions' offensive success. In his last 18 games, Warren has at least one reception of 14-plus yards. Limiting Warren will be a priority for the Ducks as they look for a win over Penn State.
Penn State running back Nick Singleton is also a concern for the Ducks. Singleton has rushed for 733 yards this season despite missing games earlier in the year due to injury. With Singleton now fully healthy and confident, he remains one of the most dangerous running threats Oregon has faced this season outside of Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty.
Oregon’s defense will need to rise to the challenge Saturday to limit Warren and Singleton. Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa is particularly excited for the matchup against Singleton:
“Nick Singleton is one of the best backs in the country,” Bassa said. “Very excited for this matchup, especially as a linebacker going up against a top running back.”
Although Penn State has a challenging offense to defend, Oregon has some game-wreckers on its side. Ducks outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei is the conference leader in sacks with 10.5 on the season, and he’s just a sophomore. Defensive lineman Derrick Harmon and Jordan Burch have also been dominant for this Ducks defense.
Limiting these two will involve disciplined defensive play from the Ducks’ linebackers and defensive line. Keeping Warren from getting open in key passing situations and bringing Singleton down in the backfield will help Oregon minimize explosive plays and slow down Penn State’s offense.
2. Protect Dillon Gabriel
Dillon Gabriel has been at the center of Oregon’s success this season. The quarterback was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, Quarterback of the Year, and is in the running for the Heisman Trophy. Gabriel's ability to lead the Ducks’ offense has been a key factor in Oregon’s success this season. Gabriel has also established himself as the NCAA’s all-time leader in touchdowns. His versatility and experience in high-pressure situations are invaluable for the Ducks as they look for a victory.
Gabriel could be in danger Saturday as Penn State boasts a dominant pass rush led by Abdul Carter and Dani Dennis-Sutton—two of the best defensive players in the conference. Carter was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, while Dennis-Sutton has proven to be a disruptive force for the Nittany Lions' front seven. These two players have combined for 26.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, and 15 quarterback hurries this season.
For Oregon to ensure Gabriel stays effective, the offensive line will need to maintain its strong pass protection. Oregon’s offensive tackle duo, Josh Conerly Jr. and Ajani Cornelius. The pair has only allowed 24 combined quarterback pressures this season, and the Ducks have permitted just five sacks in their last ten games. The offensive line’s ability to block Penn State’s pass rushers and protect Gabriel will be critical to Oregon’s offensive success.
3. Spread the Field
Oregon has one of the most versatile and dynamic offensive units in the nation. The Ducks have established one of the most efficient and balanced offenses in the Big Ten, with a passing offense that ranks 14th nationally and a rushing attack that is also a serious threat.
Oregon's receiving room is led by Tez Johnson, who has 687 yards on the season; Evan Stewart, who has contributed 613 yards; and Traeshon Holden, who is averaging nearly 53 yards per game. Oregon also has standout tight end Terrence Ferguson, who averages 49 yards per game and has been a reliable target for Gabriel all season. Oregon's diverse and explosive group of receivers provides Gabriel with multiple targets to exploit Penn State’s secondary, which ranks among the best defenses in the nation.
On the ground, Oregon has two standout running backs in Jordan James and Noah Whittington. Their ability to pick up chunk yardage and wear down Penn State’s defensive front will be vital in keeping the Ducks’ offense efficient during the matchup.
Both teams enter Saturday's matchup as not only the most dominant teams in the conference but also as two of the best teams in the country. A win for either team won't come easy, as both possess elite offensive and defensive talent. Oregon’s keys to victory will focus on neutralizing Penn State’s star offensive players like Tyler Warren and Nick Singleton, maintaining strong pass protection for Dillon Gabriel, and utilizing their offensive versatility to stretch Penn State’s defense.
With an explosive rushing and passing game led by one of the nation’s most efficient quarterbacks, the Ducks have all the tools they need to secure a victory and claim the first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.
