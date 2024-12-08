Oregon Ducks to Face Ohio State vs. Tennessee Winner in Rose Bowl Playoff Game
It never rains in Autzen Stadium, but it sure rained green and yellow confetti in Lucas Oil Stadium as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks took down the Penn State Nittany Lions to clinch the Big Ten Championship title 45-37. As a result, Oregon will face the winner of the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers game.
The Ducks are onto the playoffs with a guaranteed first round bye week after winning the title. Due to their big win over Penn State, the Ducks will play in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.
With the release of the official final playoff bracket, let's break down the odds of either the No. 8 Ohio State or the No. 9 Tennessee playing Oregon in the Rose Bowl, and how likely it will be Oregon defeats either opponent.
Ohio State will be hosting the first round playoff game on Saturday, Dec. 21 against Tennessee. Currently, the Buckeyes are favored by seven points over the Volunteers for what should be a wintery game in Columbus, Ohio.
Oregon is currently favored to win the National Championship according to most betting odds with +300 odds. Georgia (+350 to +400), Texas (+360 to +450), and Ohio State (+400 to +470) are all close behind the Ducks for follow up spots. Tennessee's odds of making the National Championship are +2500 to +2800.
The Buckeyes and Volunteers both enter the playoffs with 10-2 records. Ohio State's two losses of the season come from a 32-31 Oregon victory in October and a loss to Michigan to cap out their regular season. Tennessee's losses come from SEC Champion Georgia and an unranked Arkansas.
The last time Ohio State and Tennessee met was in 1995 in the Citrus Bowl, which ironically was the same year as the last time Penn State and Oregon met at the Rose Bowl before this season's Big Ten Championship. The Vols won that game 20-14.
If the Ducks win their second round playoff game, they will face Texas, Clemson, or Arizona State before advancing to the National Championship.
Ideally for the Ducks, Tennessee is the better of two evils here. However, some online are arguing that the Ducks' path to the National Championship is the hardest of all the teams in the playoffs. For example: Penn State, after losing to Oregon, is hosting SMU at home. If the Nittany Lions win, they go on to play Boise State for the second round.
Both SMU and Boise State arguably don't stack up to Penn State in terms of play, so many posit that Penn State was rewarded for losing the Big Ten Championship with a lighter road to the championship, and Oregon was punished with two heavyweight options for their second round game.
Regardless of who they play, it seems the Ducks are sticking with their seasonal mantra of "FEBU", ignoring what everyone else has to say and focusing on the product presented on the field. One of the biggest strengths of this team has been taking the season one game at a time, simply shifting focus from one to the next.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke on this idea during the Ducks' post game press conference after beating Penn State.
"Far from over... We have a lot more to go," said Gabriel.
“I'll be honest, this is the furthest thing from my mind right now," Lanning said after the Big Ten Championship. "I'm worried about tomorrow, I'm worried the next day, the next play. I think that's how you get there. If you start putting the end goal in sight -- I don't think it's any secret what this team wants to accomplish -- but you don't get there by just looking at it. It takes work. I'm thinking right now, how can we improve and get better. And there's a lot more we can grow from in that game in all phases. That's where my focus is at. I think when you focus on the process, the rest takes care of itself.”
